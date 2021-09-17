Discounted Apps, Games, Movies and Gadgets of the Week | News

Spectacular space battles and an epic life story with grandiose pictures and many stars: These are just two of today’s app and film bargains. There is also a hex editor and a voice recorder for the Mac at reduced prices. A large external hard drive, for example for Time Machine backups, and a power bank with wireless charging function are currently also available at a discount.

Apps and games in the Mac App Store

FineReader PDF: Docs Scanner – € 89.99 instead of € 129.99 (from macOS 10.15)

The app converts PDF files, scanned documents and images into various formats such as Word, Excel, Rich Text or Star Office. FineReader PDF works extremely precisely and offers high recognition rates, and the program retains the format of the original file during conversion. With the support of Apple’s Continuity, documents can be captured with an iPhone or iPad and then converted on the Mac.

Iron Marines – € 9.99 instead of € 14.99 (from macOS 10.9)

The dynamic real-time strategy game was developed by the makers of the “Kingdom Rush” trilogy. “Iron Marines” is a space adventure with sometimes seemingly hopeless missions. The player has no less task to solve than to save the galaxy. The journey takes him through more than 20 campaigns in three different worlds. The path is always paved with robotic armies, crashed spaceships, cosmic monsters and many other challenges.

More discounted apps in the Mac App Store:

Apps and games in the iOS App Store

Elementary school German 1-2 – € 10.99 instead of € 12.99 (from iOS 11.0)

The app offers elementary school children the opportunity to practice and deepen the material they have learned in class. “Grundschule Deutsch” contains numerous games in the areas of spelling, grammar, reading and listening. All content is tailored to the curriculum. The developers at the school book publisher Westermann have created various illustrated themed worlds for each class. The app initially includes grades one and two, grades three and four will soon be activated with a free update.

Cosmic Frontline AR – € 2.99 instead of € 4.49 (from iOS 11.0)

This strategy game with AR elements offers spectacular battles in the vastness of space, in which hundreds of spaceships are involved. In “Cosmic Frontline”, the player is faced with the task of conquering 30 planetary systems. He should always choose his moves carefully and also demonstrate great tactical skill. This is the only way to defeat the powerful opponents who keep getting in the way of reaching the goal.

More discounted apps in the iOS App Store:

Films in the iTunes Movie Store and on Amazon









Out of Africa – € 3.98 instead of € 9.98

Film adaptation by Sydney Pollack, 1985, 160 minutes

The film adaptation of the autobiographical novel by the writer Karen Blixen was one of the most successful films of the year and won seven Academy Awards. After marrying her cousin Bror Blixen (Klaus Maria Brandauer), the wealthy Dane Karen Dinesen, played by Meryl Streep, builds a coffee plantation with him in Kenya. The marriage is anything but happy and gets into serious turmoil when the attractive hunter and adventurer Denys Finch Hatton (Robert Redford) shows up.

Interstellar – € 5.99 instead of € 9.99

Science fiction by Christopher Nolan, 2014, 169 minutes

In this sci-fi epic, the fate of humanity depends on a single space mission. In search of a new home in space, a team of researchers penetrates through a wormhole into the vastness of the cosmos to find a world in which Homo sapiens could have a future. The Oscar-winning film starred Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain. Numerous other Hollywood stars can also be seen, for example Ellen Burstyn, Michael Caine and Casey Aflleck.

More discounted films in the iTunes Movie Store and on Amazon:

Gadgets and devices

Xiaomi Smart TV P1 50 inches – € 469.00 instead of € 599.00

Xiaomi is not only one of the world’s largest smartphone manufacturers, the company has also been offering televisions for some time. The smart 50-inch device from the P1 series is currently cheaper at Amazon than any other online retailer. It offers a resolution of 4K, runs with Android TV and supports, among other things, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. Numerous other apps are available through access to the Google Play Store. There are three HDMI connections, two USB ports, LAN and WLAN as well as Bluetooth on board.

Seagate One Touch 5TB – € 99.99 instead of € 129.99

The mobile hard drive is equally suitable for PCs and Macs and can be used for time machine backups, among other things. The Seagate One Touch transfers data at speeds of up to 120 megabytes per second. Power is supplied via the USB port, so a power supply unit is not required. Seagate grants a two-year guarantee on the device with a storage capacity of five terabytes. The price also includes the manufacturer’s “Rescue Service” for data recovery in the event of defects.

Anker Powercore 10000 – € 25.99 instead of € 35.99

The Powerbank from Anker is now almost 30 percent cheaper than usual at Amazon. The Powercore has a capacity of 10,000 milliampere hours and has a USB-C input. In addition, a Qi charging surface is integrated so that iPhones, AirPods and other devices can be charged wirelessly. A USB-A to USB-C charging cable is included in the scope of delivery, the guarantee period is two years. A power supply unit has to be purchased separately, for example, the very compact Nano Pro from Anker.

Note: The prices and availabilities mentioned were current at the time of publication, but can change at any time. MacTechNews therefore does not guarantee the long-term accuracy of the information.