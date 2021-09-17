Friday, September 17, 2021
Denzel Washington wants to shoot “Macbeth”

By Sonia Gupta
Three Oscar winners want to remake the Shakespeare classic “Macbeth”. US director Joel Coen would like to bring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand as leading actors in front of the camera, as “Variety” and “Hollywood Reporter” reported yesterday. Washington is in early role negotiations, according to the report. Director Coen has worked with his wife McDormand many times.




Usually his brother Ethan is also involved as a producer, director or screenwriter in the Coen films, as most recently in the western “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”. According to media reports, “Macbeth” is a solo project by Joel, who also writes the script and wants to take over the production.

The 1606 tragedy of William Shakespeare revolves around a power-hungry, unscrupulous prince (Washington) who wants to become King of Scotland with the help of his wife, Lady Macbeth (McDormand). After screen adaptations by Orson Welles (1948) and Roman Polanski (1971), the Australian Justin Kurzel last brought the actors Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard in front of the camera as a murderous couple in front of the camera.


Sonia Gupta
