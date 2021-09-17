Denzel Washington ousts Tom Cruise

D.he American action thriller “The Equalizer 2” about a vengeful angel of death (Denzel Washington) has made it to the top of the German cinema charts right from the start. A good 163,000 visitors saw the film between Thursday and Sunday. Its predecessor “The Equalizer” started in autumn 2014 with 207,000 weekend visitors. “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” with Tom Cruise as secret agent Ethan Hunt slipped from one to two in the third week with almost 117,700 viewers.

The film musical “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again “improved again: With 103,650 moviegoers, it rose from fourth to third. 103,500 viewers saw the animated film “Hotel Transylvania 3 – A Monster Vacation” in its fifth week. That meant going down from three to four.

The top 5 are rounded off by the comedy “Sauerkrautkoma” based on a thriller by bestselling author Rita Falk. Almost 101,000 saw the film about the village police officer Franz Eberhofer, who had entered third place the previous week.

In North America some chase after true love, others a primeval monster – and at least at the box office the romantics are more successful: The comedy “Crazy Rich Asians” grossed 25 million dollars on its first weekend in the United States and Canada (22 million Euro). The Warner Bros. production landed at number one on the charts, followed by “The Meg”. The thriller, which is about the attack of a gigantic shark, grossed 21 million dollars (18 million euros) on its second weekend.

In “Crazy Rich Asians” a New Yorker accompanies her partner in his hometown Singapore. There she is surprised to find that the man’s family is one of the richest in Asia – the beginning of a story about the question of how pure love can be in a world of glamor. It is the first Hollywood film in 25 years in which only Asian or American-Asian actors appear.









The work, which is based on a bestselling novel of the same name, received extremely positive reviews in the United States. In Germany it will hit cinemas on August 23 under the title “Crazy Rich”.

The newcomer “Mile 22” landed in third place on the North American cinema charts. The action flick, in which Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg fights terrorists as an elite agent, fell short of expectations. It had received a lot of negative reviews and only grossed $ 13.5 million.

Fourth place went to the sixth film from the “Mission: Impossible” series. “Fallout” brought in the United States and Canada $ 10.5 million (nine million euros) on its fourth weekend.

The new release “Alpha” also sold $ 10.5 million. In the historical adventure that takes place in the last Ice Age 20,000 years ago, an injured hunter is left behind by his tribe in the wilderness and befriends a wolf.