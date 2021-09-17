Denzel Washington and Tom Cruise in the fight for Germany’s top

In German cinemas, things are currently full of action: With The Equalizer 2, which also started in Germany last Thursday, Antoine Fuqua’s action sequel with Denzel Washington takes on Christopher McQuarrie’s genre colleagues Mission: Impossible 6 – Fallout and Tom Cruise. In North America, on the other hand, the romantic tragic comedy Crazy Rich tamed the shark spectacle Meg while Still-The Walking Dead-Star Lauren Cohan made it into the top 3.

Meg runs like clockwork in China

According to Box Office Mojo The film adaptation of Crazy Rich reached US $ 25.2 million for number one in North America. The basking shark thriller Meg (21.15 million dollars), which includes Jason Statham, had to be satisfied with the immediate pursuit position after it had been in the previous week Front runner was. Worldwide revenues are almost $ 315 million, with around a third of sales ($ 117.2 million) being attributable to Chinese movie theaters. Meanwhile, Peter Berg’s thriller Mile 22 ($ 13.6 million), starring The Walking Dead dropout Lauren Cohan, instantly reached the bronze position. Mission: Impossible 6 – Fallout and the newly started historical adventure drama Alpha took the other places in the top 5, each with $ 10.5 million.

© Warner bros. Crazy Rich







Denzel Washington beats Tom Cruise

In Germany 170,000 viewers not only helped the action debutant The Equalizer 2 to a turnover of 1.6 million euros, but also lifted the film with Denzel Washington to first place. Tom Cruise came in behind with Mission: Impossible 6 – Fallout (120,000 visitors; 1.2 million euros) on the two – loud Focus on film after its third weekend, the strip has a total of 825,000 visitors. Mamma Mia 2! secured third place with 105,000 visitors (920,000 euros), followed by sauerkrautkoma (100,000 visitors; 760,000 euros) from the Bavarian, appetizing crime franchise and Jason Statham’s shark hunt Meg (90,000 visitors; 925,000 euros). As the best newcomer, the Winnie the Pooh story, Christopher Robin (85,000 visitors; 630,000 euros) narrowly missed out on a place among the five best-selling films of the weekend.

© Paramount Mission: Impossible 6 – Fallout

The top 10 of the North American cinema charts (in US dollars):

1. Crazy Rich (25.24 million; restart)

2nd Meg (21.15 million; total: 83.76 million)

3rd Mile 22 (13.62 million; restart)

4. Mission: Impossible 6 – Fallout (10.5 million; total: 180.74 million)

4. Alpha (10.5 million; restart)

6. Christopher Robin (8.86 million; total: 66.88 million)

7. BlacKkKlansman (7 million; total: 23.01 million)

8. Slender Man (4.97 million; total: 20.74 million)

9. Hotel Transylvania 3 (3.68 million; total: 153.87 million)

10. Mamma Mia 2! (3.39 million; total: 111.2 million)

