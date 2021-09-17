Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol: Series start at Peacock

Dan Brown’s hero Robert Langdon is deciphering all kinds of symbols in his own series today in order to find his mentor. He is played by Ashley Zukerman in Peacock’s adaptation The Lost Symbol.

On Thursday, September 16, Peacock will start the in-house production Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, which is so important for NBCUniversal’s streaming service and which is intended to attract many new subscribers. In the new series we get to know the young Robert Langdon, played by “Fear Street“-Star Ashley Zukerman, know better.

The ingenious Harvard symbologist has to eliminate a hidden threat and only has encrypted clues available to him that his mentor’s kidnapper left him. The story is based on the third novel in Brown’s extremely successful novel series. However, the series is a prequel to the films with Tom Hanks, who Langdon used in the adaptations of “The Da Vinci Code“(“sacrilege“),”Angels & Demons“(“Illuminati“) and “inferno“Has played.









The story begins during Langdon’s student days. The history freak with a special talent for art and religion has to decipher his first murderous mystery in order to free his kidnapped mentor and stumbles directly into a global conspiracy. But what about the lost symbol that everyone is after?

Also in the ensemble: Valorie Curry (“Blair Witch“), Sumalee Montano (“10 Cloverfield Lane“), Rick Gonzalez (Arrow), Eddie Izzard (“Get Duked!“) And Beau Knapp (“The Nice Guys“).

The script comes from the Matador duo Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie, Dan Trachtenberg (“10 Cloverfield Lane“) Staged the pilot episode. Dan Brown, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Samie Kim Falvey, Anna Culp, John Weber and Frank Siracusa are involved as producers.

In this country, “The Lost Symbol“In all likelihood end up on Sky because the German pay TV broadcaster has a deal with Peacock, which means that all of the streaming provider’s own productions in Germany will end up on Sky (we reported). It remains to be seen how soon the series will be imported.

The lost symbol