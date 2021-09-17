Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol: Review of the pilot episode

Symbologist Robert Langdon is back. However, not in the form of Tom Hanks in the cinema, but played by Ashley Zukerman in the new Peacock mystery series Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol. How the first episode was, we decipher for you in the pilot review.

The Peacock marketing people make absolutely no secret of what their new mystery series, which once “Langdon“Was called, is. And why should they? The book template for Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol was incredibly successful with 30 million copies sold and even if many are reluctant to admit it: The man knows how to write an entertaining scavenger hunt. It’s all very trash, of course, even if you disregard the amusing fact of how seriously Brown takes some of his conspiratorial theories and mystical contexts himself. For entertaining Guilty Pleasure entertainment it is always enough, which is why it is not at all surprising that the material is much better off in a series than on the blockbuster screen.

Nothing against Tom Hanks, who had portrayed the symbologist Robert Langdon very sympathetically, but the over-staged manner in which Brown’s pseudo-historical nonsense has been presented was in part a bit much and gave the whole thing unnecessarily undeserved gravitas. The new Peacock series based on the 2009 novel, on the other hand, has a fairly balanced old-school series feeling, with a twinkle in your eye and you don’t try too much fancy to become.









The author duo Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie (Matador, The Crossing, Scream) decided to move the series into the current time, which is mainly noticeable in the beginning As Above, So Below through Langdon’s seminar at the beginning of the episode. Ashley Zukerman, who might be known by Designated Survivor or Succession, played a fairly young version of the semi-skilled code breaker who was summarily summoned to Washington, DC to meet his mentor Peter Solomon (Eddie Izzard). When he arrives at the Capitol, however, he finds out that his old friend has been kidnapped and that the person in charge has left cryptic clues that appear to be tailored to his specialty. Peters shows his severed hand with a Masonic ring and tattoos on the ceiling, on which the fresco painted by Constantino Brumidi “The Apotheosis of Washington“Can be seen on the American forefather George Washington achieved divine status. Langdon made it clear that the perpetrator is interested in a kind of transformation, if not a symbolic becoming God.

Dan Brown’s Inferno: Film Review

Severed hands and kidnapped Freemasons finally call the CIA agent Sato (Sumalee Montano) on the scene, who, together with Robert and the more down-to-earth thinking Capitol cop Alfonso (Rick Gonzales), decrypts further clues that she calls in the basement of the Rome modeled building and bring to a secret Masonic office of the kidnapped. Here, after unraveling an acronym and solving a salt puzzle, they locate a flattened pyramid whose mysterious symbols can only be deciphered with the help of the missing point … If the three puzzle crackersIndiana Jones“-Like trap walls that gradually close dramatically around them survive. The fact that the series itself is not too good for that is downright charming.