Friday, September 17, 2021
Crypto Market Report: How Bitcoin & Co. Are Moving Today | news

By Hasan Sheikh
The price of Bitcoin rose to $ 47,572.06 today, compared to $ 47,804.98 the previous day.

Bitcoin Cash price fell to $ 630.34 after trading at $ 639.96 the previous day.

The Ethereum price fell to $ 3,471.29. The Ethereum thus fell below the previous day’s level of 3,570.39 US dollars.




The Litecoin course is in the red. This is currently trading at $ 182.97. The day before, the rate was at $ 185.62.

The Ripple is worth $ 1.065 on Friday. The Ripple price fell compared to the previous day when it was still at 1.094 US dollars.

The Cardano price is trading at $ 2.364. The day before, the Cardano was still at $ 2,425.

The Monero rate has decreased. At noon, the Monero fell to $ 261.17 after trading at $ 264.60 the day before.

The IOTA course is presented with a red sign compared to the previous day. Most recently, the IOTA stood at $ 1.525.

The Verge course stagnated on Friday. The Verge price was quoted at $ 0.0238 after trading at $ 0.0241 the previous day.

In the minus the Stellar course presents itself. This is currently trading at $ 0.3237. The day before, the rate had been $ 0.3312.

The NEM rate is cheaper to $ 0.1837. The day before, this was $ 0.1903.

The Dash rate decreased to $ 199.70. The day before, the cryptocurrency was worth $ 208.47.

The NEO is worth $ 49.40 Friday. The NEO price fell compared to the previous day when it was still trading at US $ 50.69.

Finanzen.net editorial team

