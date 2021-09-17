Crypto Market Report: How Bitcoin & Co. Are Moving Today | news

Forex in this article
The price of Bitcoin rose to $ 47,572.06 today, compared to $ 47,804.98 the previous day.
Bitcoin Cash price fell to $ 630.34 after trading at $ 639.96 the previous day.
advertisement
Do you want to invest in Bitcoin? We explain the possibilities to you
Here you can easily buy and sell Bitcoin
The Ethereum price fell to $ 3,471.29. The Ethereum thus fell below the previous day’s level of 3,570.39 US dollars.
The Litecoin course is in the red. This is currently trading at $ 182.97. The day before, the rate was at $ 185.62.
The Ripple is worth $ 1.065 on Friday. The Ripple price fell compared to the previous day when it was still at 1.094 US dollars.
The Cardano price is trading at $ 2.364. The day before, the Cardano was still at $ 2,425.
The Monero rate has decreased. At noon, the Monero fell to $ 261.17 after trading at $ 264.60 the day before.
The IOTA course is presented with a red sign compared to the previous day. Most recently, the IOTA stood at $ 1.525.
The Verge course stagnated on Friday. The Verge price was quoted at $ 0.0238 after trading at $ 0.0241 the previous day.
In the minus the Stellar course presents itself. This is currently trading at $ 0.3237. The day before, the rate had been $ 0.3312.
The NEM rate is cheaper to $ 0.1837. The day before, this was $ 0.1903.
The Dash rate decreased to $ 199.70. The day before, the cryptocurrency was worth $ 208.47.
The NEO is worth $ 49.40 Friday. The NEO price fell compared to the previous day when it was still trading at US $ 50.69.
Finanzen.net editorial team
Image sources: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com