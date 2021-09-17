Conflicts – Angelina Jolie: “Afghanistan is not a slip-up” – politics

Berlin (dpa) – Hollywood star Angelina Jolie, special ambassador for the UN refugee agency, sees the developments in Afghanistan as an example of systematic political failure.

“Afghanistan is not a slip-up or an isolated case, it stands for a pattern. It stands for decades of neglect of human rights,” said Jolie of “Welt am Sonntag” https://news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/ “The country is showing both the lack of well-thought-out human rights-based interventions and the collapse of the international system.” The whole world is in a worse state today than it was 20 years ago, said Jolie: “We have more unresolved conflicts and millions more refugees.”

After the September 11, 2001 attacks in the United States, a US-led military operation in Afghanistan overthrew the regime of the militant Islamist Taliban. At the same time as the US troops withdrew, the Taliban recently regained power.









Jolie said she doesn’t believe that a government in Afghanistan “can just turn back the clock and say that from now on everything will be the same as it was 20 years ago”. But she could be wrong about that. In any case, she is worried: “I think of all the women and girls who now don’t know whether they can go back to work or school. And I think of the young Afghans who are worried that they will lose their freedoms will.”

Jolie was critical of the negotiations between the US under then President Donald Trump and the Taliban in Doha, which resulted in an agreement on the withdrawal of international armed forces in February 2020. “America should never have entered into negotiations that almost completely excluded Afghan civil society and Afghan women,” she said. “That’s something we should never do – discuss a country’s future over the heads of its people.”

