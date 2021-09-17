Friday, September 17, 2021
Chris Pratt: There’s a second Johnny Cash slumbering in him

By Vimal Kumar
Chris Pratt
A second Johnny Cash slumbers in it

Chris Pratt always seems to be good for a surprise. On Thursday he made several stage appearances in Nashville.

Actor Chris Pratt (40, “Guardians of the Galaxy”) is not only making a good figure on the big screen. He also inspires his audience as an interpreter on stage. He delivered the latest evidence on Thursday evening in Nashville. There the 40-year-old picked up the microphone in the pub Robert’s Western World and performed Johnny Cash’s (1932-2003) classic “Folsom Prison Blues”. Pictures and videos on Instagram prove: the Hollywood star is arriving.

He can’t get enough

As further recordings on Twitter show, Pratt seems to have tasted blood after his Johnny Cash number. His appearance in Robert’s Western World was followed by another performance in the Tootsies Orchid Lounge. His song selection this time: “Papa Loved Mom” ​​by country singer Garth Brooks (57).




“My mother is in a bar in Nashville and Chris Pratt just went on stage and started singing,” wrote the user about the clipthat she shared on social media.

Garth Brooks is no stranger to the Hollywood star. At this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards in March, the two men stood together on stage and performed the song “Friends in Low Places”. At that time, too, Pratt took over parts of the singing.

Vimal Kumar
