Cardano – Over 40,000 smart contracts after just four days

Smart contracts have been a reality in the Cardano network since September 12th. After the start of the Alonzo Hard Fork, developers could now start creating smart contracts in the ecosystem. This allows developers to create decentralized applications (DApps), for example, in order to offer decentralized financial services (DeFi) to users of the Cardano blockchain.

With the number of smart contracts created on the network, there is no doubt that we will see an influx of new decentralized applications on the network. The project has stated that it will help developers bring their projects to life on the platform. They make the Cardano ecosystem as safe and developer friendly as possible. The developers, in turn, have shown their trust in the network with the growing number of smart contracts already in place on the ecosystem.

Cardano sees over 40K smart contracts in four days

On the first day after the launch, over 100 smart contracts were created in the first 24 hours. But the days that followed showed that creating these smart contracts was even faster. Yesterday on Thursday September 16, the fourth day after the Alonzo HFC, the current number of smart contracts on the network was almost 41,000.









While most of these smart contracts don’t go into effect, developers create these to secure their tokens before their decentralized applications are released. This proves the number of projects the developers are already working on to bring them into the Cardano ecosystem. As the rise of decentralized finance continues and more and more people are turning away from other leading smart contract platforms in favor of a cheaper and faster alternative like Cardano, it is expected that more protocols will launch their smart contracts on the ADA network.

Currently, these smart contracts are in a timelock contract that effectively locks them down for a period of time until developers are ready to use them. This gives developers the time they need to develop their protocols while having their smart contracts secured ahead of time for their purposes.

The effects of the many smart contracts being created on the Cardano blockchain may not be immediately apparent. But there is no doubt that the speed at which the smart contracts are created will have a positive long-term impact on the price of the native asset ADA.