Cardano is redesigning the next generation of DeFi, says founder Charles Hoskinson

Charles Hoskinson, founder of Cardano, believes the blockchain network is ready for “RealFi”, the second generation of DeFi applications that are much more useful and facilitate governance and decentralization.

Cardano is likely to hit all-time highs with the second wave of DeFi applications

Charles Hoskinson explains that Cardano was designed for the second wave of DeFi applications. Hoskinson expects the current decentralized financial applications to be punished or regulated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

SEC chairman Gary Gensler said DeFi was not “exempt from regulation” and called it “a misnomer,” stressing that there are aspects that are still highly centralized. Gensler’s statements in August 2021 made it clear that projects in the DeFi area must expect a tough crackdown, similar to the Initial Coin Offerings (ICO) in 2017.

Hoskinson expects a new wave of DeFi projects focused on identity and decentralized management to replace the first generation.

Hoskinson argues:

Future winners in DeFi will have liquidity and interoperability, the ability to move multi-chain. Finally, cost predictability is so important … It’s so bizarre how we accept massive fluctuations in prices for our stores.







Since the benefits of Cardano are almost the same as those of Ethereum, proponents expect Cardano to experience a similar “network effect” and “acceptance” as Ethereum.

Hoskinson calls DeFi a “bubble” and claims that projects need to be decentralized. There is a need for certification, insurance and metadata identity.

According to the founder of the Ethereum killer, DeFi will be much more difficult to regulate on Cardano.

Developers in the industry want a higher throughput blockchain network that is inexpensive. Ethereum’s list of competitors is long – Cardano, Solana, and Polkadot are among the top choices for projects and traders in the ecosystem.

Hoskinson explains that many of the design decisions Cardano has made are still unknown to the market. Once the projects currently in the commercial pipeline go online within the next year, there will be millions of users on the blockchain network.

The founder of Cardano relies on real use cases and emphasizes the “RealFi”, which in his opinion is “DeFi-Plus”.

The developments and upgrades in the Cardano ecosystem are bullish for the price of the native asset. Simon Dedic, managing partner at Moonrock Capital, believes ADA looks very bullish in the current cycle.

He said in a tweet:

I'm not going to lie, $ ADA looks super bullish here. If the market as a whole remains stable, I am pretty sure that $ ADA will return to its previous high of $ 3 in no time. – Simon Dedic (@scoinaldo) September 16, 2021

FXStreet analysts believe that ADA must stay above $ 2.2 to break out; a decline below this level could lead to consolidation.