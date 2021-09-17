Cardano Blockchain with over 200 smart contracts days after the Alonzo upgrade

The Cardano blockchain is attracting great interest from developers in order to introduce smart contracts.

With this, the Cardano blockchain is preparing for the second wave of DeFi.

At the beginning of this week, the Cardano (ADA) blockchain experienced one of the most important upgrades with the Alonzo hard fork. With the upgrade, the important functionality of smart contracts was introduced into the Cardano blockchain.

So far, more than 200 smart contracts are listed on the Cardano Blockchain Explorer. However, these 200 smart contracts are currently in timelock and cannot be used by the developers until they are released. In addition, according to the Vercel app, more than 2,300 other smart contracts are about to be launched.









On September 17, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson said the decentralized financial system (DeFi) was “within your grasp”. With this statement, the founder expresses his confidence in the publication of the smart contracts.

The second wave of DeFi

In the midst of the rapidly evolving defi space, regulators have launched a rigorous review. Gary Gensler, chairman of the US Securities and Exchange Commission, said the Defi projects will not be exempted from the regulations. The SEC also launched an investigation into Uniswap, one of the largest DeFi platforms.

Hoskinson believes the DeFi second wave winners will have ample liquidity and interoperability. They will also be able to operate cross-chain and make costs predictable. Hoskinson added:

“We need governance, we need certification, we need insurance, we need regulation for these things, metadata identity … at the same time we need to decentralize. The next wave of [DeFi] will do so straightforwardly and will be much more difficult to regulate in the traditional sense. The way we built Cardano was intended for this second wave. “

Cardano will be compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). This should also attract DeFi developers who want to save money on transaction costs. Cardano was not part of DeFi’s first wave. Therefore, it relies on the second wave.

Cardano founder Hoskinson provides all the necessary developments to meet the next DeFi revolution. However, Hoskinson is harsh on the current rapid growth in the NFT market. On a podcast with Forkast, Hoskinson said: