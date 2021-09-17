Britney Spears doesn’t want to speak to Oprah Winfrey (for now)

The “Free Britney” movement is gaining more and more supporters. Meanwhile, the singer just can’t get rid of her guardianship. Most recently there were rumors that she wanted to interview Oprah Winfrey.

Oprah Winfrey is known for luring every detail believed to be secret from her interview partners. Most recently, the talk legend showed her talent in her conversation with Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, who poured out their hearts in a friendly tone. Both Oprah and many viewers would like Britney Spears to be a talk guest.

Britney Spears: Oprah Winfrey Interview Rumors



The strict rules of their guardianship, which supporters of the Free Britney movement equate with imprisonment, has been a topic of conversation for several years. Most recently, the “New York Times” documentary “Framing Britney” caused quite a stir. It was about Spears’ early career years and her 2007/2008 crash, which ended in guardianship. The bottom line: Many people have earned a lot of money on the back of the musician. The singer was injured by many people close to her and her trust was abused. Her salvation and her children suffered as a result.

When, after the big Royal interview with Oprah Winfrey, rumors circulated that Britney Spears was planning a big tell-all interview with Winfrey, many fans were happy. Precisely because Winfrey would probably find out the details from Spears that are of burning interest to many followers. But nothing will come of it – for the time being.













What speaks against it



“The reports that Britney is considering a ‘tell-all’ are grossly exaggerated and basically give the fans false hope, who tweeted calls after the Harry and Meghan interview,” a source told Us Weekly “announce. But that doesn’t mean Spears wouldn’t like to speak. There are only a few hurdles. “Britney would love to tell her story and has always wanted to write a bio, but guardianship makes it difficult and it’s not something on her immediate radar anyway,” it said.

The fact that the 39-year-old cannot speak freely because of her legal situation is one of the many criticisms of the “Free Britney” followers. Likewise, that she is not allowed to dispose of her own financial resources. All those who plead for their release will, it seems, have to wait even longer.

