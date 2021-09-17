Friday, September 17, 2021
Blasphemy among stars – “That cardboard nose from Prince!”

By Vimal Kumar
“That cardboard nose from Prinz!”

This is what it sounds like when the stars and idols of our time gossip about others – a collection of artful insults that has just been published as a book.

Sven Michaelsen (The Magazine)

“There was no sign of hot love in either of them,” says Peter Berling, film producer and actor about the famous couple: the actress Brigitte Bardot and her husband Gunter Sachs, recorded in August 1966.




Photo: (AP Photo / Keystone)

Sven Michaelsen has selected the most beautiful gossip from hundreds of interviews with famous personalities and published them in a book. The following texts show what a snake pit the show industry is.

Anjelica Huston, actress:

«I had an on-off relationship with Jack Nicholson for seventeen years. I proposed to him twice that they should get married and have children, but my dreams as a girl faded quickly. He didn’t even bother to hide the fact that he was sleeping with other women. My friends weren’t taboo for him either. When I confronted him crying, it said:Oh, that was just a pity fuck. Sometimes I found a piece of jewelry with us that had forgotten one of his affairs. When we went out I wore it to see if anyone would claim it. But I never dared to ask how often Jack cheats, because if you don’t ask questions, you won’t get unpleasant answers.»


Vimal Kumar
