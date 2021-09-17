Bitcoin sideways, Polkadot and Solana are moving in opposite directions

The trading volume of all digital currencies in the last 24 hours was $ 141 billion, while the market capitalization is $ 2265 billion. Bitcoin dominance is 40 percent. On average, the rates of the cryptocurrencies within the top 10 have changed by -1 percent.

This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin



The Bitcoin rate changed by only -0.57 percent. This is reflected in a price of 48,126.00 US dollars. According to the Fear and Greed Index, indifference is currently determining the Bitcoin markets

Market Cap: $ 905.64 billion (-0.57%)

24h trading volume: $ 30,698 million (+ 2.58%)

24h High: $ 48,486.00

24h low: US dollars

Ethereum



Slight sales ensured that the Ethereum price fell 2.1 percent in the past 24 hours. The Ethereum rate this morning is $ 3,578.38.

Market Cap: $ 420.6 billion (-2.49%)

24h trading volume: $ 20,876 million (+ 14.23%)

24h high: $ 3,655.04

24h low: US dollars

Cardano



The Cardano course could not hold yesterday’s level and lost 2.2 percent. The price is currently at $ 2.43.

Market Cap: $ 78.07 billion (-1.97%)

24h trading volume: $ 2,711 million (-30.19%)

24h high: $ 2.50

24h low: US dollars

Tether



As you would expect from a stablecoin, the price of the tether price only changed by 0.06 percent. The price of Tether is currently 1.00 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 69.7 billion (+ 0.13%)

24h trading volume: 63,562 million US dollars (+ 8.02%)

24h high: $ 1.01

24-hour low: US dollars

Binance Coin



The Binance Coin course had to give up and lose 2.41 percent. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at 422.44 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 65.28 billion (-2.41%)

24h trading volume: $ 1,547 million (-0.12%)

24h high: $ 433.09

24h low: US dollars

XRP



The XRP price moved sluggishly by only -1.57 percent. The price is trading at $ 1.10.

Market Cap: $ 51.26 billion (-1.57%)

24h trading volume: $ 3,261 million (-1.06%)

24h high: $ 1.12

24h low: US dollars

Solana



The Solana course could not maintain its level and slipped by over 5.27 percent. The current rate is $ 149.17.

Market Cap: $ 44.2 billion (-5.55%)

24h trading volume: $ 3,243 million (-19.26%)

24h high: $ 162.18

24h low: US dollars

Polkadot



The Polkadot course could look forward to an increase of 2.46 percent in the last few hours. The rate is currently at 36.85 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 37.97 billion (+ 2.14%)

24h trading volume: 1,737 million US dollars (+ 8.06%)

24h high: $ 36.94

24h low: US dollars

Dogecoin



The Dogecoin rate has increased by 2.17 percent since yesterday. The current rate is $ 0.25.

Market Cap: $ 33.09 billion (+ 2.18%)

24h trading volume: 1,330 million US dollars (+ 23.24%)

24h high: $ 0.25

24-hour low: US dollars

USD Coin



The crypto market can do it differently: there was only a 0 percent change in the USD coin rate. USD Coin is thus at a rate of 1.00 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 29.31 billion (+ 0.06%)

24h trading volume: 2,325 million US dollars (+ 13.51%)

24h high: $ 1.01

24h low: US dollars

Top 5

Shiba Inu course : <$ 0.01 ( 35.6 %)

: <$ 0.01 ( %) Audius course : $ 2.85 ( 19.62 %)

: $ 2.85 ( %) Cosmos course : $ 37.24 ( 14.6 %)

: $ 37.24 ( %) Osmosis course : $ 6.78 ( 11.4 %)

: $ 6.78 ( %) Avalanche course: $ 65.57 ( 9.59 %)

Flop 5

THORChain course : $ 9.83 ( -6.96 %)

: $ 9.83 ( %) Compound course : $ 420.88 ( -6.99 %)

: $ 420.88 ( %) Bitcoin Cash ABC course : $ 246.57 ( -7.89 %)

: $ 246.57 ( %) Synthetix Network Token Course : $ 14.36 ( -7.92 %)

: $ 14.36 ( %) Hedera Hashgraph course: $ 0.46 ( -8.12 %)

The data was taken by Coingecko on September 17, 2021 at 7:01 am.