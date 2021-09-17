Bitcoin price forecast: will the price rise above 50,000 USD?

The Bitcoin price broke out on September 15, 2021 via a descending, parallel channel.

Bitcoin price is approaching the next resistance area at USD 49,070. At USD 50,700 there is arguably more resistance because there are multiple Fib levels there.

Bitcoin price forecast: daily chart

The Bitcoin price has continued to rise since it bounced off the support at USD 43,950 on September 13, 2021. For the next two days, the daily closing price was higher than the opening price. However, the technical indicators still look bearish. However, there are some small signs on the indicators that we may see a bullish trend reversal. The MACD is no longer falling. The last histogram bar of the MACD is above the previous one. Also, the RSI could rise above 50. However, the supertrend indicator looks pretty bearish.

Bitcoin price forecast char t TradingView

Bitcoin price short term forecast

The 6-hour chart looks much more bullish than the daily chart. There you can see that the BTC price has broken out over a descending parallel channel. After that, the Bitcoin price validated the top line of the channel as support and then it continued to rise. In addition, both the MACD and the RSI continue to rise. The MACD has almost reached positive territory and the RSI has already risen above 50. The next resistance is at $ 49,070 (the 0.618 fib retracement level).

Bitcoin Price Prediction Char TradingView

However, on the 2-hour Bitcoin chart, there are the first signs that the upward move has lost momentum. A bearish divergence developed on the RSI and MACD. Therefore, there is a good chance that we will see a short-term drop before the upward move continues.









BTC forecast chart TradingView

Wave counting

The BTC price is probably currently in the C-wave of an ABC correction structure. Bitcoin price has already risen above the first possible price target for the peak of the C wave ($ 47,940). There is the 0.5 fib retracement resistance level. In addition, the C-wave for the price target was the same length as the A-wave (black). The C wave is likely to end at $ 50,750. In this case, the C-wave would be 1.61 times the length of the A-wave. In addition, the 0.786 fib retracement level is at the price target (white).

BTC Price Forecast Chart TradingView

The previous Bitcoin (BTC) analysis by BeInCrypto can be found here.

Translated by Maximilian M.

Disclaimer of liability

All information contained on our website has been researched to the best of our knowledge and belief. The journalistic contributions are for general informational purposes only. Any action that the reader takes based on the information found on our website is entirely at your own risk.