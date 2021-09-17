Bitcoin has a huge e-waste problem

According to a recent study, a Bitcoin transaction generates as much electronic waste as “throwing away 2 iPhones”.

That Bitcoin an enormous one ecological footprint has been proven in numerous studies. Depending on the type of calculation, the cryptocurrency is a CO2 footprint as attested by London or Norway. What does not appear in these approaches, however, is Bitcoins growing E-waste problem. A single Bitcoin transaction generates as much electronic waste as “throwing away 2 iPhones”. This comes to the conclusion a recent study. It was created by the economist Alex de Vries, who also works for the Dutch central bank, and Christian Stoll from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology MIT. Bitcoin mining

Lifespan of mining equipment at 1.29 years Bitcoin mining primarily uses so-called ASIC processors used. ASIC stands for application-specific integrated circuit, i.e. a computer chip that is used for a very specific Use case was conceived and developed. So that Bitcoin mining is also profitable, miners are dependent on always having the latest ASIC chips according to the study. Older processors are therefore too inefficient and become too much energy consume, which means that mining no longer pays off. “The lifespan of Bitcoin mining equipment is on only 1.29 years limited “, so the study authors. They come to the conclusion that because of this 30.7 kilotons per year of electronic waste. That is comparable to the amount of e-waste that is consumed every year Netherlands it is said.