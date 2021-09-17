Bitcoin has a huge e-waste problem

© APA / AFP / LARS HAGBERG / LARS HAGBERG
That Bitcoin an enormous one ecological footprint has been proven in numerous studies. Depending on the type of calculation, the cryptocurrency is a CO2 footprint as attested by London or Norway.
What does not appear in these approaches, however, is Bitcoins growing E-waste problem. A single Bitcoin transaction generates as much electronic waste as “throwing away 2 iPhones”.
This comes to the conclusion a recent study. It was created by the economist Alex de Vries, who also works for the Dutch central bank, and Christian Stoll from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology MIT.
Lifespan of mining equipment at 1.29 years
Bitcoin mining primarily uses so-called ASIC processors used. ASIC stands for application-specific integrated circuit, i.e. a computer chip that is used for a very specific Use case was conceived and developed.
So that Bitcoin mining is also profitable, miners are dependent on always having the latest ASIC chips according to the study. Older processors are therefore too inefficient and become too much energy consume, which means that mining no longer pays off.
“The lifespan of Bitcoin mining equipment is on only 1.29 years limited “, so the study authors. They come to the conclusion that because of this 30.7 kilotons per year of electronic waste. That is comparable to the amount of e-waste that is consumed every year Netherlands it is said.
ASIC chips as a problem
The bill continues: In 2020, the Bitcoin network 112.5 million transactions carried out. (Traditional payment services ran in the same time 539 billion Transactions). From this, the economists deduce that per Bitcoin transaction 272 grams Electronic waste is generated. That comes to the weight of 2 iPhone 12 Mini same.
The main problem with Bitcoin e-waste for the study authors is the limited use of the ASIC chips. If they are no longer suitable for Bitcoin mining, they are a case for the garbage can, because otherwise there is none for the processors Possible applications more there.
Theoretically it could at some point older ASICs can be used again for profitable mining – depending on the relationship between the Bitcoin price, demand, supply and number of transactions. For the miners, however, this perspective is too uncertain to store the disused equipment and for them storage To bear the costs.