Bitcoin and Ethereum are recovering – but Dogecoin looks hopeless

Last week’s flash crash shook the crypto market. Top coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum fell, but also altcoins like Dogecoin (DOGE). When will DOGE return to bullish price action?

Like most other coins, Dogecoin had recovered from its two-month lows in the past month – that’s when the crash set in. As a result, Doge posted losses of up to 18% in the September 5th crash. The price fell back to a monthly low.

In the hours after the crash, Dogecoin was able to recover by a good percentage. However, compared to pre-crash levels, DOGE remained way down. The crash left most of the top 10 coins struggling to regain some value. After the market closed in the middle of the week, however, Bitcoin and Ethereum are again in an upward trend. Dogecoin, however, remains in the red. Why is that?

Dogecoin is losing influence

If there’s one thing crypto enthusiasts have always used against Dogecoin, it’s functionality. It’s no surprise that the coin has no known use cases, considering the reason for its creation. But the top 10 cryptocurrency by market cap has sparked debate about its usefulness. Dogecoin was able to benefit massively from the hype generated by top proponents like Tesla CEO Elon Musk. However, as Musk’s influence on the cryptocurrency has waned, the value of the altcoin has also decreased.









Dogecoin peaked at $ 0.73 in May. Then it crashed along with the rest of the market. It looked like the start of a bear market that lasted two months. Since then, the prices of the major cryptocurrencies in the market have recovered. Most are nearing their previous all-time highs, as in the case of Ethereum. Others have hit new all-time highs, such as Cardano and Solana.

The Dogecoin’s inability to hit even half of its previous all-time high has resulted in investors losing confidence in the coin. The mood in the community was bad, and many investors got out when the price rocketed. This has continued to the current point where the price has not seen a significant surge.

Dogecoins weak price action

The Dogecoin price has stayed in the red – even after top coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum have moved into the green. The seven-day chart for Doge shows that the digital asset is consistently in the red. Even after trading recovered by midweek and the market got back into the green.

The 24-hour chart shows lower highs and lows with each dip and recovery. It is currently trading at $ 0.25, an average of 3% higher than yesterday. Dogecoin is finally recording slight gains again. Is that the end of the descent?

Proof of text: Bitcoinist

