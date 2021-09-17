Binance centralizes business structure & other news

Binance centralizes business structure

In the past few months, the Binance cryptocurrency exchange has regularly made negative headlines. In many countries, the supervisory authorities are putting the company under heavy pressure, among other things because of insufficient compliance with regard to money laundering. Now the fintech wants to dispel regulatory concerns by lending itself a centralized company structure. So there will probably be an official company headquarters for the first time. Read more …

Twint works with Adyen

At first glance, it just seems like a side note. The payment app Twint from Switzerland announces the collaboration with Adyen. This allows customers of numerous large shops (Twint names Uber, Uber Eats, Mammut as examples) to pay with the app. For Twint, the inclusion in the acquiring of Adyen is likely to be an important strategic step, because it significantly increases the potential reach in one fell swoop. Continue reading…

A look at the pair finance business figures

Two days ago we already reported on the expansion of Pair Finance. Reason enough for colleague Heinz-Roger Dohms to take a look at the company’s annual report, which has not yet been published. And that impresses. The fintech managed to roughly double its sales. And where in the previous year there was still a deficit at the end of the balance sheet, there is a decent annual surplus of around 1.3 million euros. Continue reading…

Sopra Steria takes over accreditation for SRTP

The European Payments Council (EPC) has commissioned Sopra Steria to carry out the accreditation of applicants who want to use the new SEPA Request-to-Pay (SRTP) procedure. Sopra Steria and its payment subsidiary Galitt take on the task of homologation. They should check whether applicants meet the necessary technical requirements and adhere to the rules. Continue reading…









Monzo and Curve start BNPL offer at the same time

The two fintechs Monzo and Curve are simultaneously launching a BNPL offer under the name “Flex”. Possibly a coincidence or a quick reaction from Curve, which reacted to the Monzo product announced a few hours earlier. At Monzo, customers pay back purchases over £ 30 in three, six or 12 installments. The interest rates are between 0 and 19 percent. Curve allows customers to convert previous payments into installment loans. But then collects a flat rate of 13 percent. Read more …

XTransfer becomes unicorn

The Chinese fintech XTransfer, which specializes in cross-border payments and risk management, is joining the circle of unicorns. The company successfully closed a Series D financing of $ 138 million, which raises the valuation to over $ 1 billion. The money is to flow into improving the products and further investments in artificial intelligence. According to the company, around 150,000 smaller companies (mainly in China) use the platform. Read more …