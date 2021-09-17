Billie Eilish Confession: She burst into tears because of it

That weighs on Billie Eilish!

Confident or insecure? Billie Eilish has not only taken her fans behind the scenes with her documentary film, the singer also speaks regularly about her emotional world in interviews. From Billie’s sad self-hatred confession to sexy photo shoots such as recently on VOGUE Magazine, her scantily clad music video shoot for “Lost Cause” or her appearance at this year’s MET Gala in a figure-hugging princess dress – You get the feeling that Billie Eilish is trying to feel comfortable in this self-confident role, but it doesn’t really work. In a recent interview with a Hollywood star Drew Barrymore let Billie Eilish look deep again. In their deepest innermost! ⤵️

The pressure is great

With Drew Barrymore spoke Billie Eilish openly about her thoughts: “I feel like the older I get, the more insecure and less confident I become. A few weeks ago I looked at my documentary again and I had to cry. I had the feeling that I was much more self-confident and a much greater free spirit at the time … and that the media world somehow took that away from me. ” Being in public 24/7 since the age of 14 is definitely not without it. Every step of the musician is talked about all the time, everything is immediately evaluated and often criticized. No wonder that this unsettles her at one point or another. Hopefully that Billie Eilish soon finds himself again. 💕✨