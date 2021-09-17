Ben Affleck or Robert Pattinson: Batman’s future takes place in the DC multiverse

Last year there was already great excitement about the new line-up for the upcoming “The Batman”, as Robert Pattinson was introduced as the successor to Ben Affleck. He is often judged by his “Twilight” role, and he has proven his skills in several other films.









In addition, it should not be forgotten that he himself considers his acting performance as well as “Twilight” to be bad. For example, he said in the DVD commentary of the film that “a lot of things in the ‘Twilight’ world don’t make sense.”

In an interview by the “New York Times” with DC Films President Walter Hamada, the future of the DC character is now being resolved.

He explains that “DC-Films” wants to introduce its audience to the concept of the multiverse: “Parallel worlds in which different versions of the same character exist at the same time”. With this approach, DC wants to continue to guarantee functioning storylines. Hamada also reveals that Warner Bros. “has two different sagas of Batman, played by two different actors, on at the same time [lässt]”.

Brook Barnes, author of the interview, was asked for clarification on Twitter.

So it’s clear: Pattinson plays Batman in one of the sagas, while Ben Affleck will get his role alongside Ezra Miller in the movie “The Flash”. This is expected to appear in 2022; until then, it remains to be seen what role Michael Keaton will play in this very constellation.

The release of the new “The Batman” was postponed from June 2021 to October 2021 last year. The reason for this was not only the start of the pandemic in March of last year, Robert Pattinson himself also caused a temporary production stop with his coronavirus diagnosis. Now he’s back to filming.

The new release date of “The Batman” is March 4th, 2022.