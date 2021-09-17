Friday, September 17, 2021
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez exchange hot kisses with masks

By Sonia Gupta
September 17, 2021 – 10:30 am clock

Bennifer delights fans and photographers

Now everyone can see how happy they are. After their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival, Ben Affleck (49) and Jennifer Lopez (52) will also thrill at the Met Gala 2021 in New York. The actor and singer attended the legendary fashion event together on Monday. And despite strict Corona measures, the reunited couple could not be stopped from showing everyone their irrepressible love. Through their respective masks, they pressed their lips together for a kiss.

J.Lo wore a Wild West outfit

Jennifer Lopez arrives on the red carpet for The Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the opening of In America: A Lexicon of Fashion in New York City on Monday, September 13, 2021. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY NYP2021091336

Jennifer Lopez presented this look at the Met Gala in 2021

© imago images / UPI Photo, JOHN ANGELILLO via www.imago-images.de, www.imago-images.de

Jennifer Lopez initially presented her look to the photographer without a mask and without her partner. The pop star wore a dark brown Ralph Lauren dress with a high slit and a plunging neckline. J.Lo made her Wild West look perfect with a hat, statement chains in silver and leather and a fringed bolero jacket.




With Affleck, who appeared in a black tuxedo for the prestigious event, the singer then enjoyed the evening, which was filled with a star-studded guest list. Billie Eilish (19), Kim Kardashian (40) and Diane Kruger (45) presented themselves in front of the Metropolitan Museum of Art with gorgeous and sometimes unusual robes.

In the video: Show at the Met Gala with Billie Eilish and Co.

The Met Gala 2021

The motto of the event this year was “American Independence”. The gala will not only generate a large part of the financial resources of the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art (Met) in New York. It also serves as the opening of a two-part exhibition on American fashion this time.

spot on news / cch

Sonia Gupta
