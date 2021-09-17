Batman: Learn more about how the NES classic came about in this mini-documentary

In a mini-documentary by YouTuber “Lord Kayoss” you can find out more about the making of the NES classic Batman.

If you are interested in video game classics, then you should not miss the following mini-documentary by YouTuber “Lord Kayoss”. He reveals some interesting details about the creation of the game Batman: The Video Game from 1989, which is based on the classic film “Batman” by Tim Burton with Michael Keaton, Jack Nicholson and Kim Basinger.

Among other things, it shows how the game has changed in the course of development. An earlier version was much more difficult than the final version. Apart from that, the cutscenes in the prototype are very different from the ones you see in the retail version.

The cutscenes in the prototype are more comic, while the final game contains cutscenes that are more reminiscent of the movie. The whole thing is definitely very interesting. But it’s best to convince yourself.









By the way: Some time ago we reported about a developer who was working on a modern fan game based on the Tim Burton classic “Batman”. However, Warner Bros. made sure that the project had to be discontinued. You can find all information here.

It is absolutely amazing how video games have evolved over the past few years. It will really be interesting to see what else we can expect.

