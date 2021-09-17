Batman in the MCU? Christian Bale should possibly play in Thor 4

With Thor: Love & Thunder, Batman could become part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Of course, this does not mean the DC character, but the actor who became Gotham’s Dark Knight for Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy: Christian Bale.

The actor from films like Batman Begins and American Psycho is as reported by THR currently in negotiationsto appear in the fourth solo film by Thunder God Thor (Chris Hemsworth) at the MCU. It is currently not known which role it should specifically be about.

Does Christian Bale play Beta Ray Bill in Thor 4?

However, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are already speculating that Christian Bale will be in the costume of Beta Ray Bill could hatch: The horse-faced alien is one of the few superheroes in the comics who, alongside Thor, is worthy of wielding the hammer Mjölnir as a weapon.

Whether Christian Bale actually part of the with Thor: Love and Thunder Marvel Cinematic Universe and thus also slips into the role of Beta Ray Bill, has yet to show itself. Numerous fans would have the term on Twitter "Beta Ray Bill" already trending.









When does Thor: Love & Thunder start in theaters?

It is currently not known when the shooting of Thor 4 will start. Opposite to Variety However, director Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok) revealed that August 2020 would be the target for the planned theatrical release on October 28, 2021 to be observed.

For Thor: Love & Thunder is next to Chris Hemsworth also Natalie Portman return, who once again slips into the role of Jane Foster. This time Jane – just like in the Marvel Comics – is to become a superhero herself and even “the next Thor”.

Natalie Portman is not supposed to play a bigger role than Chris Hemsworth in the finished film. Director Taika Waititi revealed a few months ago MTV Newsthat Love & Thunder was a “Thor movie” in which Jane Foster would “play a role”.

