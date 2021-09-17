Awards ceremony: Dwayne Johnson dedicates acceptance speech to late father – entertainment

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at a film premiere in London Photo: Cubankite / Shutterstock





Dwayne Johnson received the Trailblazer Award. In his virtual speech, he thanked his late father Rocky.

Hollywood top earner Dwayne Johnson (48, “Rampage – Big Meets Bigger”) used his acceptance speech at the Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards last Friday night to remember his late father Rocky Johnson. “The Rock” was honored as a so-called trail blazer (pioneer, pioneer, trailblazer) at the fourth edition of the event and saw his father, who died in January 2020 at the age of 75, partly responsible for this.

Johnson said of the former WWE wrestler in his virtual acceptance speech according to The Hollywood Reporter: “The guy was a trailblazer. As complicated as our relationship was – father and son, loving severity – he was a pioneer, because pioneers change behavior of people. And he did everything to send people home happy. “









He dedicates his life to children

He also dedicated his life to this message: “It doesn’t matter how much money you have in your account or what kind of car you drive. The crap doesn’t count. What matters is how you make people feel.” He is fortunate and honored to be “in a position where you can make someone happy and create moments that people will never forget until the end of their lives.”

As usual, Dwayne Johnson lets action speak for itself. For a long time he has been a member of the so-called “Make-A-Wish” foundation, which has set itself the task of fulfilling the wishes of critically ill children and adolescents – for example, meeting their idol “The Rock”. Johnson is also part of numerous other charities, from the Red Cross to the I Have a Dream Foundation to the Parkinson Society Maritime Region, to name a few. In the corona pandemic, he also supported the people on the front lines with donations several times.





