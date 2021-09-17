Are you and Benji Madden expecting their first child?

Are actress Cameron Diaz and her husband, singer Benji Madden, expecting their first child together? The two have been married for a little over a year, and it seems the 43-year-old is said to have a sweet secret.

Suspicious behavior by Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz was recently spotted taking a morning coffee stroll. At first glance nothing unusual, but on closer inspection the paparazzi could see that the actress was constantly covering her stomach with her bag, as if she wanted to hide something from them. In addition, the fans noticed that the otherwise elegantly dressed Cameron Diaz has been suspiciously sporty lately.

Cameron Diaz: declaration of love to husband Benji

Earlier this week, Cameron Diaz spoke about her marriage to Benji Madden. “I discovered that part of myself that I never knew existed. I now understand that something is building up deep within you. “, The actress revealed You magazine. “We learned so much about ourselves in our first year. About the mutual commitment that is the cornerstone of it all. I didn’t doubt it would be so anyway, but it’s only now that I understand the meaning. Obviously I was missing something all along. “, Is the indirect declaration of love to her husband. Seems like Cameron Diaz found the perfect match.









Are Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden moving to New York?

A source spoke to him back in October OK! Magazines about the offspring plans of Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden and revealed that the actress wanted to move to New York and raise her child there.