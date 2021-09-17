Are not lobbyists for the Greens: Shortly before the election: Greta Thunberg demonstrates in Berlin – entertainment

Greta Thunberg performing in Washington. Photo: Stefani Reynolds / CNP / AdMedia / ImageCollect





The Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is coming to Berlin for an international climate strike. Shortly before the general election, she wants to demonstrate there.

Shortly before the federal election (September 26th), Greta Thunberg (18) wants to come to Berlin for an international climate strike on September 24th, according to “Tagesspiegel”. But then the Swedish climate activist does not advertise. Thunberg told the newspaper (Saturday edition): “We are not lobbyists for the Greens.” It is not a question of “the right” party being elected. But, “It is absolutely crucial that people vote and vote for the option they think is best – or the least bad, whatever.”









The 18-year-old also told the Tagesspiegel: In Germany, “no politician, no politician, no party treats the climate crisis as an emergency”, even after the “terrible flood tragedy in the summer”. There is talk of climate protection, but at the same time they do not want to get out of coal burning until 2038. As a result, Germany – “like almost all other countries” will fail to meet its goals with regard to the Paris climate agreement and the 1.5 degree target.

Worldwide known

Thunberg has become world famous for its fight for climate protection. She started a school strike in Stockholm in 2018, based on the model of the “Fridays For Future” movement. After the end of her school year in June 2019, Thunberg took a year off.

The young Swede traveled around the world, including crossing the Atlantic in a sailing boat. She wanted to take part in the UN climate conference that was to take place in Santiago de Chile. The event was moved to Madrid at short notice due to unrest in Chile, so Thunberg sailed back to Europe from the USA. In the USA, she previously spoke to the United Nations, met former US President Barack Obama (60) and stars like Arnold Schwarzenegger (74) and Leonardo DiCaprio (46).





