Anna Kendrick: The prettiest of the Unicef ​​ball

Actress Anna Kendrick made a hot appearance at the Unicef ​​ball in her garnet red robe

Anna Kendrick (28) was one of the style queens of the Unicef ​​Ball 2014 last night.

The actress (‘End of Watch’) enchants in a sleeveless garnet red robe that reached to the floor and whose corset was adorned with transparent, diamond cut-outs in the middle between the chest and stomach. Her hair fell open over her shoulders, she only attached the front strands to the back of her head and looked effortlessly stylish with her simple make-up.









Kendrick wasn’t the only actress to impress on the red carpet at the Unicef ​​ball, however. Colleague Alyssa Milano (41, ‘Charmes – Magical Witches’) also looked sensational in her black velvet dress with the lace cut-outs. At her side she had her husband Dave Bugliari.

Not all female stars wore a dress for the occasion. The actress Leah Remini (43, ‘King of Queens’) put on a long-sleeved, black satin jumpsuit. The outfit kept the actress quite covered apart from a hint of cleavage. The large earrings made for a glamorous look. Her colleague Tea Leoni (47, ‘Dick and Jane’) also impressed in her white blouse and blue, silk maxi skirt.

In addition to the women in their glamorous ball gowns, the men of creation also cut a fine figure. The Golden Globe winner Michael Douglas (69, ‘Last Vegas’) made an elegant appearance in his classic tuxedo. The star was one of the winners of the ball and received the ‘Danny Kaye Humanitarian Peace Award’. The actors James Marsden (40, ‘Cursed’), Michael Sheen (44, ‘Masters of Sex’) and Jerry Weintraub (76, ‘Ocean’s 13’) also bet on a black and white combination and action hero Sylvester Stallone (67, ‘Rocky ‘) appeared in a blue pinstripe suit.

CoverMedia