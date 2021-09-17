Angelina Jolie: With her Instagram debut, she even beats Jennifer Aniston

Angelina Jolie’s Instagram account is not even a day old. Nevertheless, she has already broken a record set by Jennifer Aniston.

Angelina Jolie’s (46, “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider”) Instagram account is not even a day old, but it already has 5.4 million followers. Just within the first hour after the profile of the US actress went online, according to the British “The Sun”, an unbelievable 1.7 million users of the social media platform clicked on the corresponding button to follow her. Jolie is sure to set a new record – and a triumph over her eternal rival Jennifer Aniston (52, “Friends”).

Aniston had set an official record with her Instagram debut in 2019, as “Guinness World Records” reported on its Instagram page at the time. It took the actress “just 5 hours and 16 minutes” to break the magic mark of one million followers, which is why she was awarded the “record for the shortest time” to achieve this goal. Angelina Jolie managed to do this in less than an hour. Before Aniston, Prince Harry (36) and Duchess Meghan (40) were the record holders.









For her first post, Jolie, who only follows three accounts herself, did not choose a selfie on Friday (August 20), as so many other celebrities and users often do, but shared a letter addressed to her from an Afghan girl. She would like to draw attention to current events in Afghanistan. “Right now in Afghanistan people are losing the ability to communicate and express themselves freely on social media. That’s why I came to Instagram to share their stories and the voices of those around the world who are fighting for their human rights.” , can be read next to several photos of the personal letter.

Jolie is said to have hitched her then husband Brad Pitt to Aniston in 2005



The 46-year-old and her colleague Jennifer Aniston have been rivals in the eyes of the public since 2005. The reason: According to speculation, Jolie is said to have had an affair on the set of the action film “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” with her co-star and future husband Brad Pitt (57, “Fight Club”), who was still with “Friends” at the time “Star Aniston was married. The couple divorced in October of that year. Pitt and Jolie, who have six children together, are also divorced. Their marriage lasted from 2014 to 2019.

