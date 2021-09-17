Amber Heard: New, shocking allegations against Johnny Depp

On the contrary: he says she was the violent force in the relationship.

The reason for the outbursts of violence is said to have been Depp’s alcohol and drug problems.

Now the 32-year-old is defending herself against this libel suit and at the same time renewing the allegations of domestic violence.

The reason for the libel suit: Heard had reported on his own experience of violence in a self-written article in the Washington Post – without, however, officially referring to Depp.

In new documents Amber Heard describes what she allegedly experienced in her marriage to Johnny Depp. The allegations she makes weigh heavily.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s legal battle goes into the next round. The two had actually agreed long ago. What happened?

After Heard shared her experience with domestic violence in the Washington Post last year, Depp’s attorneys sued her for $ 50 million in damages. They saw the charges of defamation and defamation justified because Heard’s article had apparently violated an agreement between the ex-spouses. The 32-year-old had avoided mentioning Depp’s name in her opinion piece.

The New York Post has exclusive excerpts from Heard’s response to the latest lawsuit. And what she describes in her report is shocking. The American says she met the actor in 2012. “After about a year, I saw Johnny abusing drugs and alcohol,” the logs say. “Sometimes, when Johnny was taking illegal substances and prescription drugs at the same time, I had to organize medical help for him. Whenever he consumed something, I was worried about both of us. He became a completely different person, often disaffected and violent.” , she tells. “We called that version of Johnny ‘the monster’.”









Depp himself did not remember his behavior after these episodes, says Heard. Because she loved him, she believed him when he assured her that she would get better.

Incident in the private jet



In addition, the actress describes an incident in the private jet, which for her is apparently exemplary of Depp’s behavior. It happened on a flight from Boston to Los Angeles in May 2014, she reports. Allegedly Depp was already drunk at the start. “On the flight, Johnny instructed the flight attendants to give him an oxygen tank and drank a lot. Johnny’s people told me he was pissed off because I had shot a romantic scene with James Franco the day before. Soon, Johnny started putting things on throwing me. Instead of reacting to his behavior, I switched seats. That didn’t stop him. As I passed him, he provocatively pushed a chair on me and yelled at me, yelling ‘James Franco’, “says Heard in the documents. “At some point I got up and Johnny kicked me in the back and I fell over. Then he threw his boot at me and kept yelling at me until I made it to the airplane toilet and collapsed there.”

As proof, Heard presented a text message from Depp in which he apologized for his behavior on board.

Drugs in australia



In addition, the ex-wife of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star reports on an incident that is said to have taken place a month after their wedding in Australia. At that time, too, Depp took drugs (the ecstasy substance MDMA) and then became violent. Heard reports that he pushed her onto a table tennis table and threw bottles at her. He also choked her.

The latest descriptions are the last development so far in a legal dispute that has been going on for years. Heard, who posted photos of her injuries in the spring of 2016, has been repeatedly accused of lying. Especially fans of the actor did not believe his ex-wife. “I was dropped by a major fashion brand. I lost a role in a movie that I was sure I had. People I had never met or spoken to threatened me with violence. I received so many death threats that I got my phone number had to change almost every week, “she says.

Depp’s lawyers emphasize in his 50 million lawsuit against Heard that he never harmed his ex-wife and that her allegations are categorically false. “Mr. Depp never molested Ms. Heard. Her 2016 allegations against him were false. You were part of an elaborate hoax to generate positive publicity for Ms. Heard and advance her career,” they said.

To what extent Heard’s career should be promoted by their descriptions, however, they left open.

