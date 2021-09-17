Again corrections on the market

On Thursday, most of the top currencies in the crypto market saw a rise again (Trending Topics reported). However, this will no longer be the case on Friday (September 17th). Most coins have been corrected, Bitcoin has lost two percent of its value in the past 24 hours and is back below the € 41,000 mark. The capitalization is 766 billion euros. The currency Solana, whose hype of the past few weeks seems to be over for the time being, is showing a clear crash.

Bitcoin again over 41,000 euros – a significant rise at Avalanche

Solana has fallen by ten percent to the value of 124 euros. The currency is still worth much more than it was in early August, just before the massive hype began. At that time, Solana was sometimes under 30 euros. Nevertheless, the coin has lost a full 23 percent in the course of the past week. The capitalization here is now at 37 billion euros.

Uniswap and Chainlink each lost five percent after strong numbers on Thursday. Uniswap is now at 22 euros with a capitalization of 13.4 billion euros. Compared to a week ago, the price is nine percent higher. The value of Chainlink is currently around 26 euros with a capitalization of 11.5 billion euros. In the past seven days, the plus is still three percent.









The only real climb of the day is Avalanche. The blockchain for smart contracts behind the token recently raised a whopping 230 million dollars from investors, after which the currency reached an all-time high. With a plus of seven percent in the past 24 hours, the coin continues to go through the roof. It is now worth around 55 euros, an increase of almost 50 percent compared to a week ago. Here the capitalization is now 11.5 billion euros. On the market as a whole, the capitalization remains stable at more than 1.8 trillion euros.

Top stories

$ 1 billion worth of Ethereum withdrawn from exchanges

On Thursday, more than a billion dollars worth of Ethereum assets were withdrawn from central exchanges within 24 hours, reports Cointelegraph. This leads to speculation about imminent price gains for Ethereum, as the supply at many trading venues is shrinking. There were similarly large deductions in April, whereupon the value of Ethereum rose by 60 percent in one month. On Friday, however, the currency lost three percent of its value and is just over 3,000 euros with a capitalization of 356 billion euros.

UK Treasury: Inquiries about crypto fraud tripled in one year

With the increasing establishment of crypto currencies in the mainstream, the number of cases of fraud involving digital coins is also increasing. According to Decrypt, the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) recorded a 222 percent increase in crypto fraud inquiries between April 2020 and March 2021. The FCA has a very keen eye for the crypto market. Above all, the world’s largest crypto exchange Binance is repeatedly targeted by inspections by the authority.

US cinema chain AMC wants to expand crypto offering

The US cinema chain AMC, darling of the Reddit small investors from WallStreetBets, announced in August that it would accept Bitcoin as a means of payment this year. Now, according to Cointelegraph, the company has expanded its crypto plans. By the end of 2022, customers should also be able to pay with the three currencies Ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH).