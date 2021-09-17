After the Netflix hit: Adam Sandler delights critics with his latest film

The film is celebrated on the critics portal metacritics. There are currently five reviews, all of which are enthusiastic about “Uncut Gems” without exception. From IndieWire to Vanity Fair to Variety: The US press writes in their reviews that on the one hand it is the breakthrough for the directing duo of Benny and Josh Safdie, on the other hand it is the best performance Adam Sandler has ever delivered in a film.

“Howie can barely catch his breath in the film and in contrast to other films, which also ensured quiet moments in between, the Safdies strive to maintain the intensity during the entire duration, which is both intoxicating as well as exhausting Variety writes. “Uncut Gems is a real gem, a sparkling comedy-drama about a compulsive gambler and risk taker who never knows when to quit. Many will agree that this is Sandler’s best achievement is … “says the Hollywood Reporter.









IndieWire’s critics say, “Uncut Gems is one insane ride without a breakthat will excite your senses to the last nerve. “

Adam Sandler has rarely heard such almost exuberant praise for one of his films. Here he is not involved in the production, but can concentrate fully on his commitment as an actor. An aspect that the critics in the US seem to like very much and that a little bit about the Netflix film “The Meyerowitz Stories” by Noah Baumbach remind. There, too, critics praised Sandler’s acting, if not nearly as euphorically as this time. It is completely unclear when “Uncut Gems” will be shown in German cinemas. A start on a streaming service would also be conceivable.