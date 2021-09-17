After serious allegations by Amber Heard, he wants a public hearing

Hollywood star Johnny Depp goes to court to save his tarnished reputation. His ex-wife Amber Heard’s allegations are lied, he claims – he never mistreated her.

After actress Amber Heard (33) accused her ex-husband Johnny Depp (56) of beating and beating her during their marriage, the Hollywood star (‘Pirates of the Caribbean’) is now fighting back. These allegations are a lie, he claims, and demands that the case be heard in public. Amber Heard wanted the trial to be closed to the public.

Libel suit: Depp wants to save his reputation

Johnny Depp had always asserted that he had never used violence himself, but had been a victim of her moods and tantrums himself. Now he has filed a defamation suit, in which the stately sum of 50 million dollars (around 45 million euros) is in the room.







Heard presented himself in an article in the Washington Post in 2018 as a “public person who stands for victims of domestic violence”. “The central premise was that Miss Heard was a victim of domestic violence and that Mr. Depp used domestic violence against her.”

Everyone should know: Depp wants to negotiate publicly

New court documents reported by ‘The Blast’ on Friday (September 6th) show that Amber (‘Aquaman’) wanted the matter to be heard in camera. However, Depp and his lawyers want the “objective facts” to be communicated to the general public.

“Only the truth can make good the immeasurable damage that Mr. Depp has suffered,” write his lawyers. “Mr. Depp, whose reputation has been severely damaged by the false allegations, should have the right to redress and transparency, while Miss Heard wants to hide the truth.”