After “Good Will Hunting”: Ben Affleck & Matt Damon make “The Last Duel”

As 1997 “
Good Will Hunting “hit theaters, conquered
Matt Damon and
Ben Affleck Hollywood like a storm. Not just because she is at the side of the drama
Robin Williams played, but mainly because they wrote the script together. The film by
Gus Van Sant eventually won two Oscars – one for Williams and one for Affleck and Damon. In the two decades that followed, they both cemented their status as absolute superstars of the dream factory, but they haven’t worked on a joint script since then – until now. As Collider reports, they are now being used for the new project “The Last Duel“hit the keys together again.
The Last Duel: Ridley Scott is supposed to direct
The director’s legend is supposed to be responsible for the project
Ridley Scott (“Alien”, “Blade Runner”), with whom Damon already worked on “The Martian”. The celebrity team will adapt a book by the writer Eric Jager for “The Last Duel”: It is about two best friends, one of whom one day goes to war. In his absence, however, the other rapes his wife. Nobody wants to believe it, which is why it will soon be Duel between the two men is coming – the last legal one in French history.
Affleck and Damon are said to play the two main roles, but it is not yet known which of them will take on which role or when production will even begin. One can be curious, however, because they finally won an Oscar when they wrote a screenplay for “Good Will Hunting” for the first and so far last time together. By the way, the film is running today, August 10, 2019, at 8:15 p.m. on RTL II.