Adele and Jennifer Lawrence: Guess where these ladies celebrated Friday – folks

Guess where Adele, 30, and Jennifer Lawrence, 28, spent the Saturday night!

Party guests in the New York gay bar “Pieces” could hardly believe their eyes when J.Law (sleeveless turtleneck top, black mini skirt) and soul diva Adele (black outfit with overknee boots) stumbled into the store on Friday evening.

They drank, danced to Kylie Minogue music, hugged well-built, scantily clad men. This is how a girls’ night on Christopher Street goes!

The two superstars repeatedly took selfies with enthusiastic fans.

By the way: Jennifer Lawrence completely dispenses with social media. So far, there is no reference to the wild party night on Adele’s Instagram account. But the party people from the gay bar are happy to twitter:

A drag queen brings Adele onto the stage. The musician introduces herself as a married, happy mother. “But you still like to mingle with all the gays here?” Asks the moderator. Adele replied: “F *** ing obviously!”

The drinking game blows Adele in the truest sense of the word. Suddenly she is lying on the floor drunk. And what does Jennifer Lawrence do as a good friend?

Sure, climb on it and scream “How could you lose?”

When a drag queen asks J.Law if she also wants to play the drinking game, Adele yells: “Yes, b *** h!” And then adds in English: “She is engaged, she shouldn’t even be here!” Laughter!

Jennifer Lawrence recently announced her engagement to New York art dealer Cooke Maroney, 34.

“But that has nothing to do with my ability to drink,” she yells at Adele and the cheering audience.

Two superstars totally drunk and in a really good mood! How do J.Law and Adele actually know each other?

They met for the first time at the 2013 Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Adele sang “Skyfall” back then. Jennifer Lawrence took home the trophy for Best Actress (“Silver Linings”).

Within the past six years, the acquaintance at the party has turned into a real friendship … which obviously doesn’t neglect partying either!