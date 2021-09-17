Adam Sandler & Kevin James shoot a Halloween comedy together for Netflix · KINO.de

Adam Sandler and Kevin James are not just great buddies, they also like to be in front of the camera together. Thanks to Netflix, they will soon have the opportunity to do so again.

Known from: Born: 09.09.1966 in Brooklyn, New York USA

09.09.1966 in Brooklyn, New York USA Jobs: Actor, producer, speaker, screenwriter

If you watch a real Adam Sandler comedy, then the “King of Queens” star Kevin James is usually sitting behind the next fence and vice versa. The two New Yorkers can look back on a long filmography together and are ready to soon add a new chapter to their opulent oeuvre. While it doesn’t have an official name yet, it will focus on a popular American holiday: Halloween.

Of course, the two will not make a horror film, but there is another comedy in the house, which should fit seamlessly into the conglomerate of representatives such as “Grownups” or “Chuck and Larry”, just maybe a little creepier. As Deadline reports, Adam Sandler plays in the Netflix production an extreme supporter of the Halloween festival named Hubie Dubois, who is covered with mockery and ridicule by his fellow men in the town of Samen in the US state of Massachusetts. When strange incidents occur in the small town on a Halloween festival, the scolded man sees it as his hour to prove to everyone what he’s made of.

Exactly what role Kevin James will take on has not yet been determined, nor is there a start date for the film. But we have a hunch that it could be Halloween, October 31st. Only the year of the appearance is questionable, that depends on how quickly the filming can be completed under the supervision of director Steve Brill (“Mr. Deeds”). The new project could be worthwhile for Netflix, because Adam Sandler has now become the workhorse of the streaming service giant. His most recent film “Murder Mystery” set a new record for viewers on Netflix in 2019. Who knows, maybe his successor can top it.









Here’s how Deacon from “King of Queens” is doing today:

Start the photo gallery(5 pictures) What happened to … Deacon from “King of Queens”? That’s what Victor Williams is doing today

The usual suspects are there too

Now and then Adam Sandler makes a film off the beaten track, such as the drama “The Meyerowitz Stories” with Dustin Hoffman and Ben Stiller. The Halloween comedy seems to be entering familiar territory again, because in addition to Sandler and Kevin James, the actors Steve Buscemi, Maya Rudolph and Rob Schneider have once again brought together proven forces who have already stood in front of the camera in many comedies. Basketball star Shaquille O’Neal and character actor Ray Liotta provide variety.