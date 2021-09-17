Abusive: Jennifer Lawrence had bad auditions

More and more women accuse US star producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault. But women were apparently humiliated in other film studios as well. Jennifer Lawrence now shared her humiliating experience.

In the wake of the Weinstein scandal, more and more actresses are reporting sexual humiliation in the film business – including Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence (27).

At the beginning of her career, she was advised to lose several kilos for a role in the shortest possible time, she said at an event organized by the magazine “Elle” on Monday evening (local time). “A producer had me stand naked in a row with about five other, much thinner women. We stood next to each other, only our private parts covered with tape,” said the 27-year-old. “The producer recommended that I use the nude photos as inspiration for my diet.”









“I was trapped,” said Lawrence, referring to her powerlessness at the time. “I didn’t want to be a whistleblower, I didn’t want a shameful story that would be talked about in a magazine – I wanted a career.” It was only as a Hollywood star that she had the strength to say no.

Lawrence called for abuse allegations to be taken seriously and followed up. “Together and from now on, we will prevent such behavior from continuing.”

Report from Elle magazine