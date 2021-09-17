Friday, September 17, 2021
HomeNewsAbusive: Jennifer Lawrence had bad auditions
News

Abusive: Jennifer Lawrence had bad auditions

By Arjun Sethi
0
48




More and more women accuse US star producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault. But women were apparently humiliated in other film studios as well. Jennifer Lawrence now shared her humiliating experience.

In the wake of the Weinstein scandal, more and more actresses are reporting sexual humiliation in the film business – including Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence (27).

At the beginning of her career, she was advised to lose several kilos for a role in the shortest possible time, she said at an event organized by the magazine “Elle” on Monday evening (local time). “A producer had me stand naked in a row with about five other, much thinner women. We stood next to each other, only our private parts covered with tape,” said the 27-year-old. “The producer recommended that I use the nude photos as inspiration for my diet.”




“I was trapped,” said Lawrence, referring to her powerlessness at the time. “I didn’t want to be a whistleblower, I didn’t want a shameful story that would be talked about in a magazine – I wanted a career.” It was only as a Hollywood star that she had the strength to say no.

Lawrence called for abuse allegations to be taken seriously and followed up. “Together and from now on, we will prevent such behavior from continuing.”

Report from Elle magazine



Previous articleTrailer for “Matrix Resurrections” starring Keanu Reeves blows up the internet!
Next articleJulia Roberts met women from the red light district for “Pretty Woman”
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv