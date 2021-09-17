14 weeks later: Mark Wahlberg surprises with another transformation!

Only three months ago we reported about the so to speak reverse transformation of actor Mark Wahlberg. At the time, the now 50-year-old Hollywood star was preparing for a new film role that required him to throw his otherwise well-trained body overboard and gain 15 kilograms within six weeks. But as quickly as the American fed himself up on the targeted kilos, he was apparently able to get rid of them again and now surprises just 14 weeks later with a form update that is extremely worth seeing.

Mark Wahlberg gained ten kilograms in just three weeks

Why did it have to go so quickly back then? In response to this question, Wahlberg delivered in a Jimmy Fallon talk show a very simple answer, stating that he was just 30 days I had time to shoot the film with the title “Father Stu” and was therefore forced to step on the accelerator for better or worse. In addition, the Most of the budget used for this comes from his own pocket. If that is the case and you know exactly that the clock is ticking at your own expense, you can get things done faster, the film producer said later.

At the beginning of this challenge, the movie star stated that he was looking forward to eating whatever was within his reach, which is why he had been imagining what would be on his plate next. But that apparently changed pretty quickly because, as he recently told Jimmy Fallon, it did exactly an hour of fun. In the course of his weight gain, Wahlberg spent two weeks 7,000 calories eaten and even cut his intake for another two weeks 11,000 calories elevated.









Six-pack instead of bacon rolls in just 14 weeks

In the same interview, the “Pain & Gain” actor revealed that it was a lot for him it is easier to lose weight than to gain because you get with the former “just hold out”. And what must say? With a video recently published on Instagram showing him during training shows, he has clearly substantiated this statement.

Though Mark Wahlberg in the caption no explicit position on the physical change took, it is more than clear that his sporting ambition has not been lost in the course of this time. The actor, who was nominated twice for an Oscar, presented himself there only 14 weeks later torso free in the form in which we usually know him. Instead of bacon rolls now decorate again visible abdominal muscles his body.