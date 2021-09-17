10 highlights with the Avengers star

Chris Pratt’s career has only one direction – a steep upward trend. It took the actor just two years from his first small film debut in 2000 to a permanent role in a soap. Our list shows which films and TV shows paved Pratt’s way to the role of Star-Lord in “Guardians of the Galaxy”.

“Everwood”

Chris Pratt first appeared in front of the camera in 2000 in a short horror comedy called “Cursed Part 3”. From 2002 he was part of the regular cast of the TV series “Everwood”.

Pratt, then 23, played Bright Abbott in the series’ four seasons and 89 episodes. The passionate basketball player and crush of girls drives all sorts of nonsense in the series. In Germany, the program ran from 2005 to 2007 on Vox.

Publishing year: 2002 to 2006





“Strangers with Candy”

In the prequel to the TV series of the same name from Comedy Central, Pratt can be seen alongside such well-known names as late-night talker Stephen Colbert and actress Amy Sedaris. The main actress Sedaris plays the 46-year-old Jerri Blank, who returns to her homeland after years in prison and drug addiction in order to get her life back under control – by going back to school.

In the black comedy, Pratt is allowed to play his charm again as a schoolboy and despite the age difference, he is the object of the main character Blank’s desire.

Publishing year: 2005





“Parks and Recreation”

The TV series is considered Chris Pratt’s first major success. According to the YouTube channel Looper, he was so convincing in the role of social and practical clumsy Andy Dwyer that his part was expanded. The engagement, which was actually limited in time, quickly became a regular role.

The series is a mockumentary reminiscent of “The Office” and its German counterpart “Stromberg”. In Germany, “Parks and Recreation” can be seen on several streaming providers.

Publishing year: 2009 to 2015





“Her”

Starting in 2011, the supporting roles in productions with star casts accumulate in Pratt’s career. He has appeared in comedies such as “Almost Married” with Jason Segel, but also in serious productions such as “Zero Dark Thirty” with Jessica Chastain.

In 2013 he appeared in the Oscar-winning drama “Her” alongside Joaquin Phoenix. He plays a work colleague of the main character Theodore, who falls in love with an artificial computer intelligence named Samantha.

Publishing year: 2013





“The Lego Movie” 1 + 2

2014 is the year that Chris Pratt celebrates the final breakthrough. He is involved in two hits, lends his voice to the main character Emmet in the “Lego Movie”.

Pratt fans who only know the German dubbed version of the animated film with the voice of Patrick Schröder should definitely take a look at the original. Preferably together with the second part from this year, in which Chris Pratt is part of the party again.

Publishing year: 2014 and 2019





“Guardians of the Galaxy” Vol. 1 + 2

The second big Chris Pratt hit in 2014 is “Guardians of the Galaxy”. As the legendary outlaw Peter Quill aka Star-Lord, he dances through the comic book adaptation of James Gunn, armed with a Walkman.









The film grossed more than $ 770 million and catapulted Pratt to the top of Hollywood. He was allowed to run in the second part and again caused numerous laughs in the continuation of 2017. The third part is already being planned.

Publishing year: 2014 and 2017





“Jurassic World” 1 + 2

With the Lego film and “Guardians of the Galaxy”, Chris Pratt has proven that he can easily shoulder a large franchise. That was certainly beneficial when the makers of “Jurassic World” were looking for a hero for their film.

The result: In 2015, Pratt was allowed to be hunted by dinosaurs as game warden Owen Grady in the continuation of the “Jurassic Park” series. With his appearance, Pratt has also established himself in the dinosaur universe: In the sequel “Jurassic World: The Lost Kingdom” from 2018 he can be seen again as a Velociraptor whisperer – and in 2021 his third appearance should come to the cinemas.

Publishing year: 2015 and 2018





“The glory seven”

In 2016, Chris Pratt avoided blockbusters and instead let off steam in smaller projects. In “The Magnificent Seven” by Antoine Fuqua, he plays Josh Faraday alongside Denzel Washington.

The western is a remake of the classic of the same name from the 1960s, which in turn is based on the 1954 period film “The Seven Samurai” by Japanese director Akira Kurosawa. The remake takes place in the town of Rose Creek, whose residents are harassed by a businessman. The Magnificent Seven line up to free the residents from oppression.

Publishing year: 2016





“Passengers”

In “Passengers” Chris Pratt is once again on the move in space. This time, however, not as an action hero, but as a simple mechanic in a spaceship. He is brought out of hypersleep 90 years too early due to a malfunction of his sleeping capsule and has to cope with the loneliness. He can’t stand it for long. He decides to wake a second person from their sleep.

Another high-profile star plays at Pratt’s side: actress Jennifer Lawrence. The two are alone for most of the film, only Michael Sheen and Laurence Fishburne can still be seen in supporting roles.

Publishing year: 2016





“Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: End Game”

Another film double pack in which Chris Pratt shines: In the two most recent “Avengers” films he appears again as a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

In the dramatic, for the time being last, films in the series, a lot is died and a lot is brought back to life. Both titles celebrated a huge success at the box office: “Infinity War” is in fourth place in the ranking of the most successful films of all time, and “End Game” is in sixth place. With “Jurassic World” there is even another film with Chris Pratt in the top ten – no wonder that the actor can hardly save himself from offers.

Publishing year: 2018 and 2019





Outlook: New films with Chris Pratt