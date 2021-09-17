▷ Crown Sterling uses Blockchain Explorer

Crown sterling

Crown Sterling Limited LLC, a pioneer in personal data control technologies, is pleased to announce that its Blockchain Explorer, integrated with Polkadot Explorer, has officially launched.

Crown Sterling’s blockchain technology is the first to implement quantum-resistant one-time pad encryption as an option for the state transition function. Crown Sterling announced earlier this year that it had introduced the Data Bill of Rights as the Genesis block within its blockchain, declaring digital assets as intangible property of the original creator.

“We are pioneers in the application of blockchain technology and we are excited to be able to make positive changes and evolve the current system of data collection, privacy and control. The benefits of participating in the Polkadot ecosystem are given the nature of them We look forward to continuing our mission in this area, not just in terms of encryption and blockchain, but also human rights, “commented Jesse Lurie, CTO of Crown Sterling.









“Crown Sterling selected Polkadot because the combination of high speed, concurrent transactions and the customizable encryption layer is the ideal solution for the next generation of NFT and quantum-resistant blockchain. We look forward to providing the ideal platform for people to experience the Support the future of authorization, monetization, and digital asset ownership. “

“I would like to congratulate our talented programmers. This is another important milestone in our goal of maintaining control of personal information around the world,” said Robert E. Grant, CEO and founder of Crown Sterling.

