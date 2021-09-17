Friday, September 17, 2021
HomeNews▷ 25 years of the Invasion: Sci-Fi classic "Independence Day" is celebrating...
News

▷ 25 years of the Invasion: Sci-Fi classic “Independence Day” is celebrating on September 19th …

By Sonia Gupta
0
31




16.09.2021 – 11:55

SAT 1

25 Years of Invasion: Sci-Fi Classic & quot; Independence Day & quot; celebrates its anniversary on September 19th on SAT.1

Unterföhring (ots)

September 16, 2021. It was the blockbuster of 1996: “Independence Day” with Hollywood star Will Smith in the lead role celebrates its premiere on July 3rd in the USA and becomes an absolute sci-fi classic. Smith celebrates the 25th anniversary on his Instagram channel with pictures from the set, the premiere party and the movie poster and comments with the words “25 years ago? Wow”. SAT.1 pays tribute to the cult film and shows “Independence Day” on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at 10:15 pm – exactly 25 years after the start of Germany. This is followed by “The Original Making Of” and “The Will Smith Story”.




The spectacular alien apocalypse catapulted the then 40-year-old Swabian Roland Emmerich to the top of filmmakers. In his blockbuster, aliens land in the United States shortly before Independence Day, on July 4th, blow up the White House and devastate the entire country. With spectacular special effects, Will Smith, as a naval pilot, hits Captain Steven Hiller in a counterstrike. The successful blockbuster grossed more than 817 million US dollars worldwide and won the 1997 OSCAR® for the best special effects.

Press contact:

Stella Losacker

Communication & PR

Unit News, Sports, Factual & Fiction

phone: +49 1751815941

email: stella.losacker@seven.one

Photo Production & Editing

Alwine March

phone: +49 (0) 89 95 07 – 1141

email: alwine.maerz@seven.one

Original content from: SAT.1, transmitted by news aktuell


Previous articleEva Green too sexy: “Sin City 2” trailer banned on US TV – cinema
Next articleBatman: Learn more about how the NES classic came about in this mini-documentary
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv