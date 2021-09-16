Your son is in love with Emily Blunt

“The Huntsman: Winter’s War” star Charlize Theron (40) plays the beautiful but evil queen “Ravenna” in the film. In the eyes of her son, however, another lady is the queen who trumps Charlize Theron in terms of beauty and grace – Charlize’s colleague Emily Blunt, who plays her screen sister “Freya” in “Winter’s War”.

Charlize Theron’s son only has eyes for Emily Blunt

Like Charlize Theron recently to the magazine PEOPLE said her son was totally in love with Emily Blunt. “My son loves her. He thinks she is the most beautiful princess that has ever existed. ”Charlize Theron revealed, while Emily Blunt laughingly agreed. “I didn’t seem to exist to him at all. My son just said, ‘She’s a princess,’ and I just said, ‘But I’m the queen,’ ”Theron joked.

Jealous offspring in the Blunt household

But Charlize Theron's son isn't the only child vying for Emily Blunt's attention. The 33-year-old and her husband John Krasinski (36) are expecting their second child. The daughter of the two seems to be anything but happy about the offspring, as Emily Blunt in conversation with E! On-line betrayed. "She can't really get used to the idea of ​​being a big sister anytime soon. She likes to be the center of attention, "said Emily Blunt. But your daughter has no choice but to come to terms with it, says Blunt and reveals how she wants to prepare her daughter for her future role. "My plan is for me to tell her that it's less about having a sibling than she is getting promoted and has someone to boss around. She's the boss, "the actress joked.









Charlize Theron and Emily Blunt are good friends

Charlize Theron and Emily Blunt have developed a good rapport with each other through the time they spent together while shooting the two films, whereas the opposite can be said of the relationship between their film characters.