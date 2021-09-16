Your dream actress for ‘The Morning Show’

RTL>feeds>
September 16, 2021 – 8:30 am clock
Reese Witherspoon would like to see Christina Applegate on The Morning Show.
The drama series about two news anchors is already very prominent with Reese and Jennifer Aniston. Both actresses would love it if their Hollywood colleague Christina Applegate was also part of the show. “We need Christina Applegate in the cast. That would be so much fun,” the ‘Big Little Lies’ actress is sure. And Jennifer is also a big fan of the ‘A Terribly Nice Family’ star. “We should do something like that,” she agrees with Reese.
In an interview with Jennifer and ‘Entertainment Tonight’, the ‘naturally blonde’ actress also reveals what she thinks of the ‘Friends’ reunion special. Reese made a guest appearance as Rachel’s younger sister, Jill Greene, in season six and therefore has a special relationship with the sitcom. “It was so touching. I found it so emotional. I cried three times when I saw you,” she reveals. “It reminds me of a time in my life. You all lived it, but we looked at it. It was important to me.”
BANG Showbiz
