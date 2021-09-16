With home recordings on world career: Billie Eilish | MO | 09 08 2021 | 17:30

Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell started a world career from their bedrooms. The siblings from a family of Irish-born actors and musicians living in California produced sophisticated home recordings, all with strong songwriting as a resilient framework. Billie Eilish was the charismatic singing and composing teenage wonder, an Instagram star with a talent for self-expression, Finnea’s brother, four and a half years older, was a clever producer. Her debut album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” was released in March 2019 and was the sensation at the 2020 Emmy Awards – winning awards in four main categories and winning Finneas Producer of the Year.

Countless cover stories in the biggest magazines and an impressive film documentary later, the second studio album has now been released with the greatest media attention. “Happier Than Ever” is the title to be understood ironically – anyone who has seen the Billie Eilish documentary “The World’s a Little Blurry” by RJ Cutler knows how unhappy the teenager has made the meteoric career – from one of them supported by strong family ties, but plagued by extreme self-doubt. Billie Eilish is able to pour these feelings into song lyrics that hit an audience of millions in the heart. This aesthetic also determines the second album: dark sounds with dark texts that descend into the dark regions of the soul.









