When Meryl Sings, Netflix Dances: The Musical “The Prom”

Dee Dee Williams, it seems, only comes to life when spotlights are turned on, when the microphones go on, the gossip reporters look on expectantly. Then the mask turns into a face, then its perfect smile flashes, then it sparkles from head to toe. It’s a big night at the start of Ryan Murphy’s Broadway musical adaptation “The Prom”: Dee Dee’s latest Broadway show “Eleanor!”

With her partner, Franklin Delano Roosevelt actor Barry Glickman, who is actually much too bulky for the role, Dee Dee Superstar appears at the premiere theater and overestimates himself: “People have to know that anyone can change the world, whether you can now an inconspicuous middle-aged first lady – or a Broadway star like me – haha! ”Too big words.

The slavery of the “New York Times” kinks careers

The sentence falls on her feet. The first criticism of the “New York Post” is still benevolent – it seems certain that the “Eleanor!” Entourage will not have to go on tour anytime soon – humiliating for Broadway actors. But when the first champagne bottles pop in the restaurant across from the theater, the big New York Times comes up with its devastating review, in which Dee Dee is compared to an “aging drag queen” and Barry is counted as “the most ridiculous of all FDR actors” . “It’s not about the show,” says her manager Sheldon, “it’s about you. You are not adorable. Nobody likes narcissists. “

And so, the two hours and eleven minutes of “The Prom” are about how those narcissists learn to control their narcissism. Meryl Streep and James Corden play the two vain packages with a career turnaround, and they will soon be supported by two more self-confident show horses – the waiter Trent (Andrew Rannells) and the unemployed Angie Dickinson (Nicole Kidman), who is currently casting the “Chicago ” has left.

A true second story is welded to the first

A second (true) story is welded to the first (fictional) one and you can feel the weld. In the town of Edgewater, Indiana, the openly lesbian schoolgirl Emma Nolan (Jo Ellen Pellman) wants to attend the prom with her loved one. The parents’ committee knows how to prevent this spectacularly – because the exclusion of a couple could have legal consequences, the entire prom is canceled. Which increases the anger and disgust of classmates. No fun – and that’s only because of two homos!

This is where the quartet from New York sees its chance to demonstrate humanity and compassion – at first only in appearance, of course. It’s about the good press, not the good deed, and so the four of them thunder into the provinces like a rainbow locomotive. And the province is not ready to bow to the roar and puff of popularity. If you tell backwoodsmen they are backwoodsmen, they throw trees. Only school principal Hawkins (Keegan-Michael Key) – who happens to be a die-hard fan of Dee Dee since its inception – is in favor.

Murphy, creator of popular series such as “Nip / Tuck”, “American Horror Story” and most recently “Ratched”, who has also been versed in musicals since “Glee”, has some trump cards in his cast. Jo Ellen Pellman as indomitable Emma is as adorable as Drew Barrymore was in “ET”. And by giving Kerry Washington the role of lesbian-hating parenting council chairwoman Mrs. Greene, Murphy shows that resentment towards homosexuals is not exclusive to whites.









Music is Meryl Streep’s thing

With “Last Radio Show”, “Mamma Mia!”, “Ricki” and “Florence Foster Jenkins”, Meryl Streep has proven that music is totally her thing, and in “The Prom” she is so attractive and agile that she 22 years of difference to the “Love Interest” actor Key hardly mattered.

The story of “The Prom” – the path of selfish stars and prejudiced backwoodsmen to self-knowledge and humility – is super simple, implausible, constructed, but that is not the main problem with this film. The message of tolerance is also simple, but positive and necessary, as there are still people in abundance to learn that the sexual orientations of the LGBTQ palette are just other versions of “normal”. Even the songs by Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin, although no one gets stuck, needn’t be Murphy’s main concern. After all, they are quite spirited and keep the Chose going.

The core weakness are the figures, which are template-like and one-dimensional like those of a slapstick strip from Ben Turpin and Fatty Arbuckle times. And their weighting is also unconvincing. Kidman’s character, for example, confesses in one scene that he is only “second row” in the Broadway transmission (the name Angie Dickinson, which was changed from the stage version, comes from an actress from Hollywood’s second guard, who was iconic in Howard Hawks’ high-class westerns “Rio Bravo” in 1959 Role).

Nicole Kidman’s role is underdeveloped

And also Kidman’s part of Angie in “The Prom” is just one of the key words. The big Kidman sings sweetly, shows “antelope legs”, but hardly stays in the memory. One wonders whether the gay Murphy chose the template because he wanted to show the intolerance and contempt of the now-voted Trump era a middle finger. The musical “The Prom” was not a hit. It only ran on Broadway for almost a year, and after 309 performances, 2019 was already finite. The tour start is planned for February – if Corona allows it.

We still agree with the verdict of Cameron Tucker, who exclaimed with indignation in the series “Modern Family”: “There is no bad movie with Meryl Streep!” Streep can be sexy and serious and is also streepissimo when hers Figure is as roughly sketched as here. This, too, is now a film that she saves and that would be lost if Meryl Streep did not sing and dance for him.

“The Prom”, on Netflix, directed by Ryan Murphy, with Meryl Streep, Jo Ellen Pellman, Nicole Kidman, James Corden, 131 minutes (streamable from December 11th)