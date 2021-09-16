What is Cameron Diaz actually doing?

“What is Cameron Diaz doing?” Both fans of the actress and attentive moviegoers have certainly asked themselves this one time or the other over the past two and a half years. At the beginning of 2015, Annie, the last film with the actress, came to the cinema in Germany. According to the IMDb, no new project is planned with her. In the 90s and 2000s, Diaz was one of the biggest movie stars in the world and one of the first actresses to claim a $ 20 million salary. Towards the end of the 2000s, Cameron Diaz had to record several critic flops, in the cinemas her name continued to fill halls and box offices. The 2010s, on the other hand, were no longer as successful for Hollywood’s second most famous smile. Her star threatened to slowly decline the closer she got to 40. In 2014 she stood in front of the camera for the last time and has not been seen on the cinema screens since. Today Cameron Diaz is 45 years old. So it’s time to get to the bottom of the actress’s illustrious career and find out what she’s actually doing right now.

Crazy about Cameron

Like many Hollywood stars before and after her, Cameron Diaz started her career as a model. At the age of 16 she signed a contract with the renowned agency Elite Model Management. One of their agents put in contact with a film producer in the early 90s who was looking for an actress for The Mask at the time. Cameron Diaz managed to inspire the producers and she appeared in a leading role in her film debut in 1994 at the age of 21. The mask was a huge success and is the sixth most successful film in Cameron Diaz’s career to date. Her role as seductive jazz singer Tina Carlyle alongside Jim Carrey established her as a new sex symbol.

© Warner bros. Cameron Diaz in The Mask

In 1997 she starred in the romantic comedy My Best Friend’s Wedding at the side of Julia Roberts. The 90s were the decade of rom-com and my best friend’s wedding also made the box office ring happily. Here Cameron Diaz plays a supporting role at Roberts’ side. In the following years she replaced Hollywood’s Leading Lady. The following year would be the most successful in Cameron Diaz’s career to date and establish her as a film star. In 1998 she appeared in the “slightly different” romantic comedy Crazy About Mary. Not only Matt Dillon and Ben Stiller fell in love with Mary this year and thus inevitably also with Cameron Diaz. She was nominated for Best Actress – Comedy at the Golden Globes for her performance.

© 20th Century Fox Cameron Diaz with the iconic ‘Gel’ hairstyle in Crazy About Mary

Cameron Diaz, the successful years

Another Golden Globe nomination followed a year later for her performance in Spike Jonze’s directorial debut, Being John Malkovich. Cameron Diaz proved in the Oscar-nominated film that she can do more than just play an object of desire. Film critics, such as, for example, were also interested in this changeability Roger Ebert , attentive.

Lotte is played by Cameron Diaz, one of the best looking women in the film. In [Being John Malkovich] it looks so shabby that we can barely recognize it. Diaz has fun with her talent by trying new things incognito and shining at it.

The 2000s heralded Cameron Diaz through Charlie’s Angels and Shrek – The daredevil hero with two blockbuster series. The latter grew into a billion dollar franchise. Another attempt to change the image in Martin Scorseses Gangs of New York Although she gave her her fourth – and so far last – Golden Globe nomination, she did not leave a lasting impression on critics due to her limited role.

For Charlie’s Angels – full power received Cameron Diaz in 2003 a fee of $ 20 million . She is the second actress after Julia Roberts to receive such a salary. She still starred in romantic comedies and drama such as Love doesn’t need a vacation or In my sister’s shoes, with. Although some of them received bad reviews, Diaz continued to draw moviegoers to theaters. Her market value made her one of the highest paid actresses in the world for many years. Before Scarlett Johansson became Black Widow and Emma Watson landed a billion-dollar hit with Beauty and the Beast, Cameron Diaz was the most grossing actress whose films made the most money. She is still with revenues in excess of $ 3 billion on the third place in this ranking.

© UIP





Cameron Diaz as Princess Fiona in Shrek 2

The 2010s, marriage and a film stop

The review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes finds nothing positive about Cameron Diaz’s film selection in the 2010s. Bad Teacher, in which Diaz plays a vulgar teacher, was still very well received by the audience. In the meantime, a sequel was planned, but this was rejected again. Diaz appeared primarily in shallow comedies during this decade. The exceptional case, Ridley Scott’s The Counselor, proved to be a flop with both viewers and critics. However, her performance in the thriller received praise. At the beginning of January 2015, after three films with her were shown in theaters in the USA, Cameron Diaz married her partner Benji Madden, singer of the rock band Good Charlotte. Since then, the actress has been quiet. In 2013 she published her first health book. In The Body Book: Feed, Move, Understand and Love Your Amazing Body, she shares nutrition tips and challenges women to appreciate their imperfect bodies. Her second book followed in 2016 with The Longevity Book: The Science of Aging, the Biology of Strength, and the Privilege of Time. In this she gets to the bottom of the aging process and it serves again to give women a healthier self-image and to accept the aging process.

Cameron Diaz has been in the media for her “not so youthful anymore“Appearance criticized and that she is aging terribly. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey (via E! ) Cameron Diaz commented on the media criticism of her appearance, particularly by female gossip “authors”.

Women do not allow other women to age gracefully. And we don’t give ourselves permission to age with dignity. To me, if we don’t stay 25 for the rest of our lives, it almost feels like we’ve failed. It’s a personal defeat. As if it was my fault that at 40 I didn’t look like I did at 25. Oh, I apologize for not being able to outsmart nature.

© Sony Pictures Cameron Diaz in Annie, her last film for the time being

Do we have Cameron Diaz on our conscience?

Now I have given a long outline of the Cameron Diaz’s career and have not yet answered my outgoing question: “What is Cameron Diaz doing anyway?”

It has already been mentioned that she works as a writer. Furthermore, not that much is actually known about what the actress spends her time with. She definitely seems to be enjoying married life. At the Goop Wellness Summit (via Vogue UK ) Diaz was asked why she hasn’t made a film since 2014. On the one hand, she is disturbed by the constant travel, writes Alice Newbold for Vogue UK. In addition, Diaz now wants to determine the speed in her life herself.

I said to myself, ‘I can’t really tell who I am to myself,’ which is a pretty tough realization. I felt the need to complete myself.

Her husband, Benji Madden, also gave Diaz a tutoring on self-worth.

We women become so objectified. Somehow my husband managed to show me that this doesn’t have to be part of a relationship.

© Universal Pictures Cameron Diaz in Being John Malkovich

I can’t help but wonder if Cameron Diaz ultimately turned her back on Hollywood as the media tore her apart for her dignified aging. Was it the lack of exciting role offers? It is a fact that women in their mid-30s find it more difficult to get interesting figures. Cameron Diaz was the star of rom-com-like films for a long time and the dream woman of many men. Was this her undoing, despite various more serious films? The half-life of a rom-com star is limited. There are always new fresh stars coming to Hollywood striving for fame. In addition, the following applies: “The older you get, the less you function as an object of desire for men around the world.” The genre was also almost completely destroyed by the films by Judd Apatow and bridal alarm-like comedies. Cameron Diaz proved in films like Being John Malkovich or In My Sister’s Shoes, that she is extremely changeable and never loses her natural charm.

Actresses like Nicole Kidman, Jessica Lange or Kathy Bates show that there are definitely interesting roles for women over 40. However, these are not to be found in the cinema, but on television. More and more Hollywood stars find themselves in (mini) series, as this is the place where characters are still three-dimensional and older women can not only be seen in a maternal supporting role. Cameron Diaz has shown that she would work in a dramedy as well as act a wicked femme fatale in a thriller series.

© 20th Century Fox Cameron Diaz in The Counselor

We wish Cameron Diaz as fans all the best for her 45th birthday and we wish that she returns to our canvases at some point (I sense a comeback in series). However, if she would like to devote herself to her private life, we will allow her to do so with all our hearts, turn our gaze to her varied filmography and enjoy the films that she has brought us in her 20-year career.

What is your favorite movie with Cameron Diaz?