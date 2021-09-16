War of the Roses over? Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt are said to have agreed on custody

Finally agreement in the divorce drama Jolie-Pitt?

The year-long divorce drama of the former mega-couple Angelina Jolie (45) and Brad Pitt (57) is said to have finally come to an end, according to the British “The Sun”, because as the magazine reports, Angelina and Brad have finally agreed on joint custody for their six children. This judgment comes as a surprise. Because the former lovers have been fighting in court for more than five years.

The biggest point of contention: the custody of their six children







“Brangelina” – for fourteen years the two film stars were considered THE dream couple in Hollywood. Until Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016 after twelve years of relationship and two years of marriage. However, the negotiations continue to this day. Brad and Angelina should disagree about who is allowed to spend how much time with their six children in the future. This question is now said to have finally been resolved and the ending sounds more conciliatory than one might assume. An anonymous source told the tabloid Page Six: “There was a change to the custody agreement based on a very detailed decision by the judge. Brad was just trying to have more time with his kids – and it’s obvious that Angie did everything to prevent that. “

The big quarrel about custody actually only affects five of her six children, because Maddox is no longer a minor at 19 years of age and can decide for himself.