Vip News: Pietro Lombardi announces comeback and talks about his crisis









September 15, 2021

Pietro Lombardi announces comeback and talks about his crisis

In early July, Pietro Lombardi announced on Instagram that he wanted to withdraw from the public for an indefinite period. The singer also stopped his social media activities. It was just too much for him and he needed a break, the 29-year-old justified his move. Lombardi recently deleted all of his posts on Instagram. Now he’s back with a video and announces a comeback. “I’m back,” is the title of the short clip in which he talks about his crisis. “Many see Pietro who always laughs, who always spreads joy, but there are many things that you do not know. I lost myself, I was completely empty. There was an inner voice that told me, Pietro, something is wrong with you right now, you have to make a cut, “says the DSDS singer and speaks of a day that changed his whole life. Lombardi has not yet revealed what exactly happened, but rather puts his fans off on Wednesday evening at 6.30 p.m. Then he wants to publish the entire interview on his Instagram account.



