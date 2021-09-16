Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson’s Fast and Furious War started here

In the age of PR-trained stars and monotonous interview marathons, the feud between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel is some of the most entertaining off-screen film business has to offer. Because when do you ever see a clean man like The Rock blaspheming a colleague openly?

Today the Fast and Furious movie is on television, which marked the beginning of this turbulent star relationship. Here you can find out why the separation was basically already foreseeable at Fast & Furious Five.

Fast and Furious 5 on TV Today: Vin Diesel and The Rock take the action to a new level

In the beginning everything looked so promising: Fast Five, as it is also called, made the action series fit for the future. Instead, they turned away from the street racing milieu of the previous Fast and Furious films.

Check out the trailer for Fast and Furious 5:

Fast and Furious 5 – Trailer 2 (German) HD

Dominic Toretto’s adventures were set in the globally operating Heist film, the action was enlarged by three numbers and the hero: inside appeared as good as invulnerable. In addition, the action film by director Justin Lin united the extended Toretto family from the previous parts – including Tyrese Gibson and Ludacris from Part 2.

That was Fast Five for the first real Fast and Furious blockbuster. A new star in the series supported this growth spurt: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The result was the most successful and best film in the action series to date. So far, so harmonious.

Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel were never made for a long-term film relationship

In interviews from 2011, the two action stars sound confident. For years they had dreamed of a joint project, Diesel explained at the time Screen Rant , Above all, Studio Universal wanted a stronger opponent for Dom Toretto. They got that and much more.

Here are the signs that the failure of the Diesel-Johnson bromance was already mapped out.

In 2011, Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson needed each other (still)

The enormous success of Fast Five at the time was a milestone in both of their careers, which gave them much greater traction in Hollywood. With career explosions of this kind, conflicts of interest are inevitable.

As the Candy Ass saga and with it the pair’s public feud began in 2016, the situation looked different: A year earlier, Dwayne Johnson had proven his blockbuster traction with the franchise- and diesel-free San Andreas. So it is hardly surprising that he, of all people, made the argument between the two public.









Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel couldn’t be more different

Numbers are one thing, personalities another. Vin Diesel’s statements about his “felliniesque” approach to working with Dwayne Johnson were ridiculed, mostly by the ex-wrestler himself. Diesel’s admittedly involuntarily comical gurgling suggests his understanding of films. Diesel comes from a theater family and began his career with the autobiographical directorial works Multi-Facial and Strays – Live your life.

© Universal Opponents in the film and later outside: Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson

From the beginning he obviously understood film as an artistic means of expression for himself. While much of it was lost in the blockbuster explosions, that understanding of his job remains. Whether in monologues about method acting on the set of Fast 5 (via Screen Rant ) or in the description of his “felliniesken” work with The Rock.

His view of the work on the film set is in stark contrast to that of his ex-colleague. Dwayne Johnson carried over the entertainment rage of his wrestling career to his film career. The Rock seems more like the service provider among the movie stars, who reliably delivers the same show every couple of Thursdays. If he tries an autobiographical project, it comes out with Young Rock, a sitcom that explains why he is running for the presidency of the United States in 2032.

Anyone who juxtaposes multi-facial and young rock doesn’t need any visionary skills to foresee a conflict between these two Hollywood giants.

The Fast and Furious clash doesn’t have to be sad

Fast and Furious 5 started a new trilogy in 2011, for the duration of which the relationship between the two action stars lasted. However, with the tragic death of Paul Walker while filming Furious 7, Diesel became something of the sole steward of the original Fast and Furious “soul,” while Dwayne Johnson’s Hollywood star continued to rise.

A collision was only a matter of time. But at least the two of them had made four crude, entertaining action films by then, despite all the differences.

Fast and Furious 5 is running today at 8:15 p.m. on Vox.

