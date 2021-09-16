Video shows Mark Wahlberg as Sully in the film for the game series

Last week there was finally a sign of life for the Uncharted film: Fans were able to catch a first glimpse of the set of the game film. The pictures showed actor Tom Holland as Nathan Drake. Of course, Drake’s mentor Victor “Sully” Sullivan should not be missing in the film adaptation of the popular game series. Sully is played by actor Mark Wahlberg, who last appeared in a short Instagram video. In the clip below you get a first taste of Sully – and learn how Mark Wahlberg looks like the typical mustache of the Uncharted character.
In addition to the first set photos, other pictures were shown last week, including an artifact and a book with the picture of the Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan. You can find the material in the linked article on the Uncharted movie. In the film adaptation you can expect a story that is located before the video game series. Accordingly, Nathan and Victor are a little younger than in the games.
The cast also includes Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle and Antonio Banderas, among others. Ruben Fleischer, who has already worked on Venom and Zombieland, will direct the film. Fans have to wait a little longer for the cinema release: According to current plans, the Uncharted film is due to hit cinemas on July 15, 2021. As usual, you can find the latest news in our news section on the Uncharted film.
